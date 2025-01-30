What happened to Victor Newman on The Young and the Restless? Current plot dynamics put character’s fate in jeopardy

The explosive storyline involving Ian Ward and Jordan Howard of The Young and the Restless took another turn on Wednesday's episode, dated January 29, 2025, after Ian had the Newman family at gunpoint. This came in the wake of Jordan Howrad's death and Victor calling Ian for some explanations.

As expected, Victor's commanding presence and Ian's vile moves clashed as Ian and Victor had a fiery tussle involving a gun. With both parties injured by gunshots, the mystery of Ian's involvement in the recent crimes will be investigated by the police. In the meantime, Victor Newman lost a lot of blood and needed medical assistance.

Victor Newman, as one of the central characters and a stalwart of The Young and the Restless, is not new to danger. He has been part of many twists in the long-running CBS daily soap, which premiered in March 1973. The plot's premise includes the dynamics between various influential families in the fictional Genoa City.

Trending

The Young and the Restless: What transpired between Victor and Ian?

As The Young and the Restless fans know, Ian Ward came back in town to destroy the Newman family as revenge against Victor Newman's role in his imprisonment.

He collaborated with another of Victor's enemies, Jordan Howard, whose murderous plan to avenge Eve Howard's death was foiled by Victor. They both lost their proteges, Mariah and Claire, to the Newman family, in this tussle.

In a long convoluted plan, Ian Ward killed Heather Stevens and framed Sharon Newman for the murder. The evil duo also tampered Sharon's medicines coating them with PCP leading to her hallucinations and twisted mental health. These facts were revealed by Jordan before she killed herself by drinking poisoned tea.

As such, Victor Newman had Ian Ward summoned in the Newman house, where he demanded the whole truth on The Young and the Restless episode dated January 28, 2025.

Ian pretended ignorance about Jordan and any information she might have given. However, he stole the security person's gun out of the holster and pointed it at the Newman members.

Also Read: The Young and The Restless: 3 major developments to expect this week

Ian hit the security unconscious and called out Nikki Newman to come down. As Michael, Adam, Nikki, Victoria, and Claire assembled in the room where Ian had

Victor and Nick at gunpoint, Victor tried to negotiate offering the assailant money. However, when Ian asked Victor to choose one family member to die first, Victor stepped forward and Ian shot him in the arm.

While Ian warned against calling an ambulance, Victor pounced on Ian. The two had a scuffle over the gun which went off and Ian was hit on his stomach. While Michael called for ambulances, Nick grabbed the gun and watched Ian pass out.

On the other hand, Victor lost blood and was in a bad shape when taken to the medical van.

The Young and the Restless: Will Victor survive this incident?

Victor Newman lost a lot of blood from his gunshot injury. He would get a medical treatment and survive the situation. As Victor actor, Eric Braeden has declared in all his interviews, he does not plan to retire and would continue playing Victor Newman on The Young and the Restless.

However, how badly he may be hurt and how much time he may need to recuperate remains to be seen. On the other hand, Ian Ward passed out on Wednesday's episode and may have been fatally injured. As such, he would be taken to the hospital in an ambulance as well.

While all Genoa City residents may rejoice the deaths of Jordan and Ian, they might not actually be dead. While Jordan's death has been confirmed by the doctors, whether Ian died or survived the gunshot remains to be seen.

For more updates on Victor's condition after his violent face-off with Ian, stay tuned to The Young and the Restless every weekday on CBS.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback