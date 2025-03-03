"Victor or Ian": The Young and the Restless' fans speculate on Sharon and Phyllis' mysterious abduction

Suspense and drama reign on The Young and the Restless as longtime rivals Sharon and Phyllis are kidnapped and held hostage together. The two former wives of Nick Newman spewed a lot of animosity in the past few months in the story arc around Heather's death.

While Sharon's drugs were tampered with to make her hallucinate, Phyllis believed that Sharon was the culprit behind all the crimes and tried hard to frame her. Their relationship did not cool off even after the case was closed and the real villains exposed. Recently, the two women were reported missing and woke up in a rundown mental asylum, where they are being held captive together.

As The Young and the Restless fans speculate who may have done this, one viewer guesses they were kidnapped by:

"Victor or Ian"

A fan comment on the joint abduction (Image via Facebook/Young and Restless Canadian Day Ahead Recaps)

The viewer was replying to a Facebook post in the soap's fan group titled Young and Restless Canadian Day Ahead Recaps - Soaps Spoilers. The post wondered whether someone who knew the two women and cared for them could have abducted them.

The original post by a fan (Image via Facebook/Young and Restless Canadian Day Ahead Recaps)

Many fans replied to this post with their conjectures. While some believe Ian Ward is responsible for the kidnappings, others think Victor has the power to make this happen.

More fan responses speculating about Ian being the kidnapper (Image via Facebook/Young and Resteless Canadian Day Ahead Recaps)

However, a large selection of fans believe Michael may be behind the abduction and co-captivity.

Some fans think the kidnapper may be Michael (Image via Facebook/Young and Restless Canadian Day Ahead Recaps)

The Young and the Restless: What is the story arc of Phyllis and Sharon's kidnapping?

On Wednesday, February 19, 2025, Daniel Romalotti started worrying about his mother, Phyllis Summers's disappearance. The next day, they reported the same to Chance Chancellor. By Monday, February 24, 2025, Sharon Newman's family reported her missing. Phyllis and Sharon's families sat together with Chance to find some common clue.

On Tuesday's episode of The Young and the Restless, dated February 25, the two women woke up in a dilapidated and abandoned psychiatric facility. As expected, Phyllis continued to blame Sharon for her misfortune until Sharon pointed out that she, too, was there as a hostage.

Soon, the kidnapper spoke through a speaker and offered them freedom in return for a game they needed to win. While Phyllis wanted to know about the technicalities of winning the game, Sharon suggested they stick together to escape captivity. As the game began, the duo collaborated to decode a puzzle and unlock a safe.

Nick is the element of the feud between Sharon and Phyllis (Image via Instagram/youngandrestlesscbs)

They found two burner phones inside the safe and were instructed to call one family member but warned against any rescue calls. As such, Sharon called Nick Newman while Phyllis called Summer Newman to assure about their safety. Nick and Summer exchanged information soon after.

However, as the game continued on The Young and the Restless, so did their captivity. While the two women tried to call a truce, they questioned the kidnapper's motives. The puzzles presented to them were all connected to their past feuds, and while solving each of the clues, the duo walked down memory lane.

The Young and the Restless: What may happen to Sharon and Phyllis in this confinement?

While both Sharon Newman and Phyllis Summers are central characters in the soap, their ordeal may unexpectedly hurt them. Keeping this in mind, the two women must work together to escape this situation. So far, the games have forced them to rewind and resolve their past animosities. At this rate, the two women may end up as friends by the completion of the game.

If the game is planned by a friend, they would be safe by the end of this game. However, since the situation is both traumatic and uncomfortable, particularly for Sharon, it may be more sinister than it looks. If any of the evil villains, such as Ian Ward, are behind this condition, it may not end happily.

Stay tuned to The Young and the Restless to catch the latest drama as Sharon and Phyllis cooperate to gain freedom.

