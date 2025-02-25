What is the true story behind Beyond the Gates? Everything you need to know

Beyond the Gates, the highly anticipated American television soap opera, is set to broadcast on CBS on February 24, 2025. The release of this show marks an important milestone as the first Black-led daytime soap opera in decades.

Beyond the Gates follows the affluent African-American Dupree family living in a prestigious Maryland suburb near Washington, D.C.

Creator Michele Val Jean shared that the show's idea began two decades ago when she met Sheila Ducksworth through Vivica Fox. Val Jean had written a pilot about a wealthy Black family, which Ducksworth loved but couldn't pursue at the time.

Years later, as president of the CBS Studios and NAACP Venture, Ducksworth sensed the ideal opportunity and motivated Val Jean to conceptualize the project into a daytime drama. Although she was uncertain initially, she continued working on the show's concept alongside working on The Bold and the Beautiful. After several years of development, Beyond the Gates finally became a reality.

Who is the creator of Beyond the Gates? Details explored

Beyond the Gates is the brainchild of Michele Val Jean, an American television writer and producer, best-known for ideating and conceiving popular daytime soaps. Having written more than 2,000 episodes of daytime soap operas, she has won seven Daytime Emmy Awards and five Writers Guild of America Awards.

Michele Val Jean is a big name in the soap opera scene, renowned for her work on daytime television. Before ideating Beyond the Gates, she worked on popular soap operas such as The Bold and the Beautiful and General Hospital. With significant contributions in the entertainment industry, Val Jean is set to charm fans with the dramatic storylines of her upcoming show.

More about Beyond the Gates

CBS Studios and creator Michele Val Jean collaborated to develop Beyond the Gates, a show about a wealthy African-American family. It aims to break stereotypes and bring authentic representation to daytime TV.

Though set in Maryland, the show was filmed in Atlanta, Georgia, known as the "Hollywood of the South." Atlanta’s diverse landscapes provide an ideal backdrop, as seen in shows like Dynasty and The Vampire Diaries.

Beyond the Gates features a stellar cast led by Tamara Tunie as Anita Dupree and Clifton Davis as her husband, Vernon Dupree. Daphnee Duplaix plays the role of their daughter, Dr. Nicole Dupree Richardson, while Karla Mosley portrays their other daughter, Dani Dupree. The show deals with the storylines of several other characters played by popular actors and actresses.

The announcement of Beyond the Gates has captivated the attention of the audience. While waiting patiently for the show's premiere, the viewers are anticipating the dramatic twists and turns that the show is about to showcase. The show's trailer promises a compelling mix of drama, while delving into aspects like love, betrayal, power, and ambitions.

Beyond the Gates is set to premiere on February 24, 2025, on CBS.

