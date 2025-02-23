The Bold and The Beautiful: 3 major developments to expect this week (February 24 to 28, 2025)

CBS' The Bold and The Beautiful first premiered on American television on March 23, 1987, and has been a fan favorite ever since. Set in Los Angeles, the show explores themes of love, business rivalries, scandals, family drama, and feuds. Created by Lee and William Bell, the series revolves around the lives and conflicts of the Forrester, Logan, and Spencer families.

Ad

In the upcoming week's episodes of The Bold and The Beautiful, the plotline will delve deeper into the ongoing storylines. Hope and Carter's relationship will take a big hit, Poppy will have an encounter with Sheila at the bar, and Finn will struggle with the consequences of his actions involving Steffy and Luna.

3 major developments to expect on The Bold and The Beautiful from February 24, 2025, to February 28, 2025

1) Hope witnesses Daphne and Carter kissing

Ad

Trending

Recently on The Bold and The Beautiful, Carter Walton and Hope Logan were at odds after Carter confessed to feeling guilty about taking over Forrester Creations. He believed they should apologize to Eric, Steffy, and Ridge, but Hope was strongly against this idea, making it clear that she was not on the same page as him. This strained their relationship, and the two had been distant.

Ad

In the upcoming week's episodes, Daphne Rose, who was planted as a spy in the company by Steffy, will make good use of the situation at hand between Hope and Carter and make her move finally. Daphne will try to comfort Carter's conscience and then kiss him in his office, which Hope Logan would end up witnessing.

2) Poppy has a chance encounter with Sheila

In the upcoming week's episodes of The Bold and The Beautiful, Poppy will visit II Giardino to try to unwind and have a drink by herself, but Sheila will be her bartender. The two of them will discuss Finn, who is Sheila's biological son, though he had been adopted by the Finnegans and the Nozawas.

Ad

Ad

Sheila will open up to Poppy, sharing how everyone has tried to keep her away from Finn, yet she still believes they share a good relationship. However, Poppy will have her doubts about that statement, which would make Sheila tell her that she will never know Finn as intimately as Sheila does. Poppy will get a little uncomfortable at the thought, which would end up making Sheila suspicious.

3) Finn's confession to Luna regarding her paternity

Ad

Recently on The Bold and The Beautiful, Finn finally told Steffy Forrester the truth regarding his former intimate connection with Poppy. This week, he will also tell her that he is the biological father of Luna Nozawa. Steffy will be shown reeling from the news and not taking it well. The plot suggests that this revelation will affect their marriage in a bad way.

Ad

Meanwhile, at the Spencer mansion, Finn will visit Bill and be shocked when Luna opens the door for him when he rings the bell. Bill and Luna will explain their situation to Finn, but Finn will also open up to Luna and tell her the truth about her paternity, which will shock her.

Fans and interested viewers can watch The Bold and The Beautiful on CBS and stream episodes on Paramount+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback