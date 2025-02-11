The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next 2 weeks (February 13 to 21, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

The next two weeks on The Bold and the Beautiful promise plenty of intrigue. Fans are buzzing about fresh conflicts, heartfelt confessions, and unpredictable alliances.

This stretch is loaded with milestone events that could reshape certain bonds. It’s wise to keep an eye on each episode as relationships shift and new plots emerge.

The next two weeks (February 13 to 21, 2025) are set to deliver twists in the CBS soap. Multiple characters find themselves at a crossroads, while secrets threaten to unravel.

Viewers can expect big moves at Forrester Creations, plus some puzzling maneuvers at the Spencer mansion. There’s also a major jewelry launch on the horizon, so there’s plenty to track.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for The Bold and the Beautiful.

Finn’s secret and Li’s suspicions on The Bold and the Beautiful

John “Finn” Finnegan has discovered he is the father of Luna Nozawa, and that detail is weighing on him. He even forgets his wedding anniversary, which spells trouble for him and Steffy Forrester Finnegan. Despite feeling the urge to tell Steffy the truth, he holds back at a critical moment.

Later, Penelope “Poppy” Nozawa pleads with him to remain silent, and it leaves him torn. Li Finnegan picks up on his distress but jumps to the wrong conclusion about Poppy’s role. Li seems calm when she mentions Poppy, so Finn feels uneasy about her curiosity. He can’t dodge this issue forever.

Steffy’s memories, Luna’s move, and launch day at Forrester Creations on The Bold and the Beautiful

Steffy recalls a frightening ordeal tied to Luna, and those thoughts linger. Once she learns the truth about Finn’s involvement in Luna’s life, the shock could create a wedge in her marriage.

Meanwhile, Luna wants to contact Poppy with some help from Bill Spencer. She mentions sending a message but feels a phone call might be risky. Bill might agree to a letter instead. Later, Poppy shows up at Bill’s place, asking for help and looking distraught. She worries about Luna and hopes for some kind of support.

Ivy and Electra Forrester are preparing to release their jewelry line soon. This venture will add a spark to Forrester Creations, and fans can look forward to seeing how the family reacts.

There’s a buzz around these new designs, and the timing lines up with other unfolding drama. Carter Walton might get caught in the middle since he’s juggling several work issues, including tension between Hope Logan and other team members.

He also urges Hope to make amends with the Forrester clan, but it’s unclear if she will stand her ground.

Brooke’s surveillance and Daphne’s moves on The Bold and the Beautiful

Brooke Logan keeps an eye on Daphne Rose and catches her in moments that raise concern. One incident involves Daphne getting too cozy with Carter, while another features a tense chat with Steffy.

Brooke soon gathers enough details to build a case against Daphne, and she considers warning Hope about the threat. Hope already noticed Daphne hovering near Carter, so there’s a chance she might confront her before things spin out of control.

At the same time, Brooke weighs how her actions might affect Forrester Creations if Daphne’s perfume line is pulled. It’s a delicate balance.

A tight mix of hidden ties, relationship hurdles, and professional dilemmas will likely shape the upcoming episodes. This timeframe looks set to test many bonds.

Finn is under pressure from every angle, and Steffy remains in the dark about his link to Luna. Meanwhile, Brooke might reveal Daphne’s behavior or choose a more subtle approach.

Fans can watch The Bold and the Beautiful on ABC.

