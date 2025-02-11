The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Bill’s choice to move Luna from prison to his home may backfire, while Carter sees through Daphne’s scheme

Daphne Rose has been setting Steffy Forrester's plan in motion on The Bold and the Beautiful in the last few weeks. After joining Forrester Creations as a fragrance consultant, Daphne targeted Carter Walton through body language and talk and even used her perfume to confuse and distract him. So far, Carter has not responded the way Steffy and Daphne expected.

On the other hand, criminal Luna Nozawa has emotionally manipulated Bill Spencer for months through heart-rending, dramatic letters. The businessman met her at the prison and arranged to have her on house arrest at his place. However, the duo kept this whole affair a secret. As such, when Poppy and Finn went to the facility to meet Luna, they got no information about her whereabouts.

As per its tradition, The Bold and the Beautiful will continue to present a new spin in the storyline that revolves around the Forrester family's fashion business and extends to involve the Logans and the Spencers. A well-beloved series, The Bold and the Beautiful is one of the longest-running American daily soaps, airing on CBS since March 1987.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Carter realizes Daphne has other plans

A glance at Daphne Rose's backstory will remind fans that her presence at Forrester Creations is part of Steffy Forrester's plan. Steffy believed Hope Logan was behind the coup Carter Walton called on her family business. As her family quit the company, Brooke Logan assumed the CEO's role. Steffy vowed to get revenge on her longtime rival, Hope Logan.

Since Hope presumably manipulated Carter through romance, Steffy thought breaking them up would weaken the betrayer duo. This plan would allow her to take back her company while breaking Hope's heart as an added benefit. As such, she secretly employed her friend, Daphne, to charm Carter while Steffy rejoined the company as the President.

Daphne has been seducing the clueless Carter through her choice of words, voice, and body language. However, so far, the COO has had no inkling of Daphne's sinister scheme. As The Bold and the Beautiful episode, dated February 3, 3025, showed, Daphne worked her alluring fragrance with seductive moves to get cozy with Carter.

However, in the next episode, when Hope Logan walked in on them, Carter offered her the job of sniffing the scents on Daphne to select the opening line. However, he had an uncomfortable feeling about the scenario, as the frown on his face showed.

The upcoming episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful may show Carter realizing that his interactions with Daphne are not strictly business. He may realize that the star perfumer is making a pass at him.

The soap's spoilers suggest Carter may realize that Daphne is trying to destroy his romance with Hope. He may also connect it to Steffy's conspiracy since Brooke will likely overhear part of Steffy and Daphne's plans. Whether he accepts the offer or stays true to Hope remains to be seen.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Bill may face trouble with Luna

The Bold and the Beautiful fans will agree that Bill Spencer's decision to get Luna Nozawa to his home was not prudent. There is no doubt the double murderess has sinister plans up her sleeves. With no one aware of this arrangement, the situation increases Luna's power over Bill.

The soap's spoilers suggest Luna may decide to contact her mother, Poppy, in the upcoming seasons. This may be about her parentage since she was seen looking at herself in the mirror, rejecting the idea of Tom Starr being her father. Moreover, she was shown wondering about her missing father and discussing parentage with Bill.

On the other hand, Li Nozawa proved that Tom was not Luna's father, and neither was her former husband, Jack Finnegan. This revelation pushed Finn to test himself for Luna's paternity, and he was found a match. This shocking revelation also opened up a chapter from Finn's past, where he had an affair with his adoptive aunt, Poppy.

In this scenario, Luna may ask Bill to help her connect to her mother with some questions. At the same time, Poppy, Li, and Finn will start investigating Luna's sudden disappearance from the prison facility. Whether they reach out to Bill Spencer to help them trace Luna remains to be seen.

Stay tuned to The Bold and the Beautiful every weekday for more updates on Luna's secrets and Daphne's moves.

