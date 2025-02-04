The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: A drama-packed day to unfold as Daphne sets her sights on seducing Carter

Daphne Rose has embarked on her mission on The Bold and the Beautiful this week. The Parisian perfumer joined Forrester Creations in January 2025 after her friend, Steffy Forrester, invited her to LA. However, Steffy had a secret assignment for Daphne. She wanted the fragrance expert to seduce Carter Walton so that his romance with Hope Logan would break up.

As per Steffy, Hope was behind Carter's coup, blinding him with her love. Picking her out of the Carter-Hope equation would help Carter see reason, and he would return the company to the Forresters.

Daphne promised her friend that she would help take back the Forrester family business from the new management. As such, she has started getting close to the COO and charming him through words, gestures, and fragrances.

While this is not the first time that Forrester Creations has changed hands on The Bold and the Beautiful, a long-running CBS daily soap, this is the first time since the soap's premiere in March 1987 that a company coup is featured.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers. Reader discretion is advised.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Daphne is a step closer to her plan of action

Monday, January 3, 2025, on The Bold and the Beautiful, Daphne Rose starting to put her charm on Carter Walton, as pre-planned with Steffy Forrester. Unaware Carter was seen falling for Daphne's moves as she used a seductive tone of voice while speaking and looking into the COO's eyes.

Tuesday's episode will likely see the charmer perfumer continue her onslaught on the hapless Carter. While Carter will find it difficult to concentrate around the lady, he will lose the train of thought as he tries to share his business plans with Daphne. Daphne, on the other hand, is likely to be relentless in her pursuit, as she will try all methods to allure Carter.

However, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that Carter's seduction may remain incomplete due to an interruption. It is possible that Zende Forrester walked into the COO's cabin for an official discussion, leading to the much-needed break for Carter.

The week's spoilers suggest that Daphne Rose will get to know Zende and may even form a rapport with him. Whether that makes her fall for Zende and sign out of Steffy's plan in the future remains to be seen.

Other story arcs on The Bold and the Beautiful

As Monday's episode revealed, Finn Finnegan is Luna Nozawa's father and is devastated to learn about it. He will continue to digest this piece of information while keeping it a secret. While he does not have secrets from his wife, he may prefer to keep quiet this time, at least his wedding anniversary is over.

Luna Nozawa, on the other hand, will continue to play Bill Spencer through her fake regrets and sobbing while eavesdropping on Bill's visitors, such as Will and Electra. Whether the double murderess will plan her next move on Bill remains to be seen.

Luna's disappearance will be tracked by Dr. Li (Image via YouTube/@The Bold and the Beautiful)

Meanwhile, Luna's mother, Poppy Nozawa, has discovered that the criminal daughter is not inside the prison facility. With no authorities eager to help her, Poppy may choose to approach her sister, Li Nozawa, to track her daughter's whereabouts. Things will take a difficult turn if Li decides to reach out to Bill for help.

Catch the latest happenings on The Bold and the Beautiful for more updates on Daphne's moves and Luna's plans.

