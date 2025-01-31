The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Steffy gives Daphne the go-ahead to charm Carter and make moves at Forrester Creations

In the upcoming episode of the CBS soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful, Steffy Forrester is gearing up to take control back as she gives Daphne the go-ahead to use her charm on Carter and shake things up at Forrester Creations. With the power struggle intensifying, Daphne’s actions could change everything.

Meanwhile, Finn is determined to get the truth from Poppy about Luna’s father, refusing to let her hide the answers any longer. Previously, the viewers saw that Luna had an emotional moment with Bill, thanking him for helping her and bonding over their difficult pasts.

Bill opened up to Luna, telling her that he had always been suspicious of Poppy, drawing parallels between her and his own manipulative mother.

At the same time, Steffy and Daphne worked on their plan to take back control of Forrester Creations, with Daphne set to cause trouble between Carter and Hope.

Meanwhile, Finn confronted Poppy at the hospital, demanding to know if Luna was his daughter. Poppy kept denying admitting the truth but as Finn remained persistent, she was forced to admit that Finn wasn’t the biological father of Luna Nozawa.

The paternity drama seemed to rule out yet another possibility but is there still a chance that Poppy is lying?

What to expect from The Bold and the Beautiful episode set to air on Friday, January 31, 2025

The battle for control of Forrester Creations heats up as Steffy takes a stronger approach to regain what she feels is rightfully hers. She recruits Daphne to help her, giving her a free hand to use her charm and cleverness to work on Carter.

Steffy hopes that by creating tension between Carter and Hope, she can break up their relationship and weaken their hold on the company.

However, Ridge is concerned about the methods Steffy is willing to use, urging her to keep the plan "clean." Steffy, however, is determined to achieve her goal, believing that taking action now is the only way to protect her family's future even if it means playing dirty.

Meanwhile, Finn's search for the truth about Luna’s paternity reaches its breaking point. With growing doubts about his possible connection to Luna, Finn pushes Poppy to tell him the truth.

He knows their brief relationship happened just before Poppy found out she was pregnant, but the question of Luna’s biological father has been left unanswered for too long.

Poppy continues to deny that Finn isn’t the father, which only makes Finn more determined to find out the truth. Despite her denials, Finn plans to run his own DNA test, hoping to finally uncover the truth. As the mystery deepens, Finn faces the emotional weight of what the truth could mean for him and his family’s future.

In addition to these intense storylines, The Bold and the Beautiful episode promises emotional confrontations and high-stakes decisions. Characters will take risks, betray one another, and have to deal with the fallout of their actions.

With power struggles and family secrets at the center of it all, Friday's episode is packed with drama and will leave viewers on the edge of their seats.

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

