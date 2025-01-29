The Bold and the Beautiful recap (January 29, 2025): Luna’s search for her father takes an unexpected turn

In the recent episode of the CBS soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful, aired on January 29, 2025, Luna struggled with her mother’s lies, desperate to learn the truth about her father. Bill comforted her as she shared her pain. Meanwhile, Jack and Li had an emotional talk, where she apologized for accusing him of being Luna’s father, though their past wounds remained.

Finn grew more suspicious after discovering Tom Starr wasn’t Luna’s father. He called Poppy to his office, demanding answers. Their intense conversation revealed a shocking past, hinting that Finn might be Luna’s real father. Poppy hesitated, but Finn pushed for the truth.

Elsewhere, Deacon helped Jack and Li talk things out, hoping to fix their strained relationship for Finn’s sake. While they agreed to focus on their son’s happiness, Finn’s world was about to change as he pushed Poppy for answers.

Trending

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for the episode aired on Wednesday, January 29, 2025

Luna opens up about her painful past

At the Spencer mansion on The Bold and the Beautiful, Luna opened up to Bill about her tough childhood with Poppy. She recalled taking care of her mother through hangovers and heartbreaks while believing they only needed each other. Now, she saw it was all built on lies.

Luna was frustrated that Poppy never told her who her father was, and she felt unloved because of this. Bill empathized with Luna, sharing that knowing his father shaped the man he became. Luna admitted her mistakes but insisted she deserved the truth.

Jack and Li attempt to reconcile

Jack and Li met at Il Giardino to talk after months of tension. Li was hesitant but listened as Jack apologized again. She wasn’t sure she could forgive him for his past betrayal of Sheila.

Li admitted she regretted accusing Jack of being Luna’s father. Jack reassured her that he understood why she jumped to conclusions and expressed his relief that the truth was finally out. Deacon reminded them that Finn would be happy to see them getting along. Despite their past, they agreed that Finn was their priority.

Finn demands answers from Poppy

At the hospital, Finn reflected on his conversation with Li about Luna’s paternity. Determined to get to the bottom of things, he called Poppy and insisted she meet him immediately. When she arrived, Finn wasted no time confronting her about the DNA test results, confirming that Tom Starr wasn’t Luna’s father.

Poppy tried to avoid the conversation, but Finn pushed her, asking why she sent Tom’s letters back. He stressed that Luna’s lack of identity led to her struggles. Poppy got emotional but hesitated to tell the truth.

As Finn pushed for answers, Poppy recalled the deep connection and the nights they spent on the roof talking, finding solace in each other. Their relationship took an unexpected turn one night, leading them to share an intimate moment

Finn admitted that at the time, it felt natural, but as the years passed, he realized how complicated it was. He questioned how their relationship impacted Poppy’s life, especially after she disappeared and later gave birth to Luna.

The questioning led to an emotional climax, as by the end of The Bold and the Beautiful episode, Finn directly asked,

“Am I Luna’s father?”

Also Read: The Bold and the Beautiful recap (January 28, 2025): Jack questions Poppy as Finn wrestles with Li’s confessions

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful can watch the new episodes on CBS and Paramount Plus.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback