The Bold and the Beautiful recap (January 28, 2025): Jack questions Poppy as Finn wrestles with Li’s confessions

In the recent episode of the CBS soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful aired on January 28, 2025, Jack worked to uncover the truth about Luna’s father. His search for answers led to tense moments with Poppy and shocking revelations that left Finn struggling to cope. Meanwhile, Steffy, Ridge, and Taylor shared their thoughts on the family drama, while Li faced her regrets about the past.

Finn dealt with a storm of emotions as his mother, Li, opened up about her mistakes and shared painful secrets about their family. The mystery of Luna’s father took an unexpected twist, leaving Finn more frustrated and confused than ever.

At the same time, Luna thought about her complicated past with Poppy and the unanswered questions about her father. The episode was full of emotional moments and strong character interactions, setting the stage for more drama ahead.

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for the episode aired on Tuesday, January 28, 2025

Jack presses Poppy for answers

At Il Giardino on The Bold and the Beautiful, Jack spoke to Poppy about the accusations Li had made against her in the past. He was upset about how things had fallen apart and admitted he hadn’t done enough to defend Poppy from Li’s harsh behavior.

Jack thanked Poppy for being an important part of Finn’s life, but when he gently asked about Luna’s father, Poppy seemed uncomfortable. Sensing this, Jack decided to drop the topic but let her know she could talk to him if she wanted.

Finn reflects on Li’s regrets

In Li’s office on The Bold and the Beautiful, Finn struggled to process everything his mother revealed. Li apologized for her mistakes, admitting she had unfairly kept him from building close relationships with Poppy and Luna.

She also regretted misjudging her sister, Penelope, who had helped care for Finn during his college years. Li admitted her bitterness had clouded her judgment, leaving Finn to deal with the consequences.

As Finn replayed his mother’s words, Li confessed that she had done paternity tests to find out if Jack or Tom Starr was Luna’s father. Both tests turned out to be negative, leaving her unsure about Luna’s paternity. Finn suggested double-checking Tom’s medical records, but Li insisted the results were accurate. With no clear answers, Finn was left to deal with the weight of her confession.

Luna confronts her own doubts

At Bill’s house, Luna found herself thinking back to old conversations with Poppy. In flashbacks, Luna’s frustration was clear as Poppy avoided giving straight answers about her father. Poppy had reassured Luna of her love but warned her not to dig into the past, leaving Luna with even more questions. Now, Luna wondered if her father’s identity was a family secret—or something even worse.

The episode ended with Luna reflecting on her mother’s cryptic warnings and unresolved feelings about her father. The mystery of Luna’s paternity is clearly becoming a key part of the story, pushing the family drama forward.

Steffy reflects on family unity

At the Forrester mansion on The Bold and the Beautiful, Steffy spoke with Ridge and Taylor about the troubles in Finn’s family. She wished Jack and Li could get back together, thinking it might help Finn find peace. Taylor and Ridge weren’t sure a reunion would happen but encouraged Steffy to focus on supporting Finn through the drama.

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful can watch the new episodes on CBS and Paramount Plus.

