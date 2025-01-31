The Bold and the Beautiful recap (January 30, 2025): Poppy’s confession stuns Finn, while Steffy’s plan gains momentum

In the episode of the CBS soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful aired on January 30, 2025, Finn finally cornered Poppy at the hospital, demanding to know the truth about Luna’s father. Their emotional confrontation left Finn frustrated as Poppy hesitated to confess. Meanwhile, Luna and Bill bonded over their troubled pasts, with Luna wishing he had been her real father.

At Forrester Creations, Steffy and Daphne pushed forward with their plan to regain control. They aimed to manipulate Carter into making a mistake, while Hope remained unaware and focused on her relationship with him.

As tensions rose, Carter and Hope were captivated by Daphne’s entrance and her alluring fragrance. But the biggest shock came at the hospital after much hesitation, Poppy finally told Finn he was not Luna’s father, leaving him reeling.

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for the episode aired on Thursday, January 30, 2025

Finn confronts Poppy about Luna’s paternity

At the hospital on The Bold and the Beautiful, Finn pushes Poppy to tell him the truth about Luna’s father. He asked if she had been with anyone else or if he could be the father, but Poppy avoided giving a clear answer. She reminded him their encounter was long ago and urged him to move on.

Frustrated, Finn insisted he had a right to know. He asked if she truly believed Tom Starr was Luna’s father, but Poppy hesitated, making him even more suspicious. As emotions ran high, she tearfully said Luna’s future was ruined. Finally, she admitted that Finn was not Luna’s father, leaving him stunned and the mystery still unsolved.

Luna and Bill share an emotional moment

At the Spencer mansion on The Bold and the Beautiful, Luna thanked Bill again for helping her. She opened up about her painful past and admitted she had always wished he was her father. Bill related to her struggles, seeing similarities to his tough childhood.

As they talked, Bill admitted he had ignored warning signs about Poppy when they first met. He said something always felt off about her, but he let his feelings cloud his judgment. Luna agreed, saying her mother had a way of making people believe in her. She even compared Poppy to Bill’s mother, noting that both were manipulative and deceptive.

Steffy and Daphne plot against Carter and Hope

At the cliff house, Steffy and Daphne discussed their plan to take back Forrester Creations. Daphne assured Steffy she was committed and that her new fragrance line was key to their strategy. When Ridge interrupted, he warned them to keep things fair, but they made it clear they were willing to play dirty.

Steffy was confident that Daphne could charm Carter into making a mistake that would weaken his power. She called Daphne the most desirable woman in France, and Ridge agreed. Steffy believed Carter would fall for Daphne’s allure, leading to Hope’s downfall and their victory at Forrester Creations.

Carter and Hope fall under Daphne’s spell

At Forrester Creations on The Bold and the Beautiful, Carter and Hope grew closer. Hope thanked him for bringing stability back into her life and was excited about her line’s success, believing they were about to make a big impact.

Carter teased Hope about her admiration for Daphne, and she admitted Daphne had a magnetic presence. Carter playfully said Hope had the same effect. Their conversation ended when Daphne arrived, her fragrance instantly catching their attention. Carter smiled, unaware he was stepping right into Steffy’s plan.

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful can watch the new episodes on CBS and Paramount Plus.

