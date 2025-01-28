“She is ridiculous”— The Bold and the Beautiful fans frustrated with Daphne Rose’s attempts to seduce Carter

The Bold and the Beautiful has been focusing on the story of Forrester Creations and the families involved in trying to hold it. An important player in this dynamic is the perfumer Daphne Rose.

In recent episodes, Daphne has been seen trying to flirt with Carter, which has made his girlfriend Hope increasingly uncomfortable. Following these episodes, a fan on Facebook shared a post discussing their feelings about the character:

An audience member posing their stance on Daphne Rose (Image via Rosie Paine / Facebook)

More or less, fans seemed to agree that Daphne's actions might be coming off as strange and that she might need to dial it down going ahead. One viewer commented:

An audience member posing their stance on Daphne Rose (Image via Rosie Paine / Facebook)

Some viewers noted that people like Hope and Carter might be drawn to Daphne's power and resources:

Audience members and their takes on the show's characters (Image via Rosie Paine / Facebook)

One fan even conducted an in-depth character analysis of Daphne Rose based on what the audience has seen of her in the soap so far.

A fan analysing what could be the reason behind Daphne and her admirers (Image via Rosie Paine / Facebook)

What is Daphne Rose's plan for Forrester Creations on The Bold and the Beautiful?

Daphne Rose has been part of Steffy Forrester's plans against Hope Logan and Carter Walton to regain control of Forrester Creations. Steffy began strategizing to reclaim the company after Hope and Carter staged a coup against the Forrester family. Steffy introduced her friend Daphne Rose to undermine the couple earlier this month.

Daphne has been introduced as a famous Parisian perfumer who has flown to Los Angeles to pitch her line and products to Forrester Creations. Steffy hoped that this strategy would give them some inroads into gaining information for leverage.

The original plan also included another component: for Daphne to seduce Carter, undermine Hope, and give Steffy some information to regain the company's control. True to her word, Daphne entered a business deal with Hope and Carter, which they eagerly accepted.

As part of the plan, Daphne got closer to Carter, making Hope a bit uncomfortable at times. However, Daphne soon realized that Carter held significant power at Forrester due to his new position in the company. This made Daphne want to remove Hope from the picture and establish herself at the heart of the empire.

Consequently, Daphne has started actively flirting with Carter. It remains to be seen whether this will benefit Steffy's plan or if Daphne's changing motives will prove to be a challenge for the Forrester family.

Audiences can watch The Bold and the Beautiful on Paramount+ and CBS, with new episodes released on weekdays via these platforms.

