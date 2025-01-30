The Bold and the Beautiful is known for its many characters and cast members over the years of the soap. One of the regular characters on the show is Dr John "Finn" Finnegan, essayed by actor Tanner Novlan.

The character has been on the soap since 2020, but the show does not specify Finn's exact age. However, given Finn's storyline and family life, Finn Finnegan will likely be in his mid-30s. Tanner Novlan is 38 years old himself, at the time of writing this article, making his age comparable to that of Finn onscreen.

On the soap, Finn is shown to be a respected doctor in Los Angeles. He is currently married to Steffy Forrester and is the stepfather to her daughter, Kelly. In his storyline, it was revealed that Finn is the biological son of Sheila Carter, the show's infamous villainess.

What is the current storyline on The Bold and the Beautiful? Finn Finnegan's role explored

Actor Tanner Novlan ad Dr John 'Finn' Finnegan in a still from The Bold and the Beautiful (Image via CBS)

Finn Finnegan indirectly kicked off the current storyline on The Bold and the Beautiful, owing to a misunderstanding between him and Hope Logan. Initially, Hope had a crush on Finn, which previously angered Finn's wife Steffy.

Hope later started dating Carter Walton at Forrester Creations, but the two kept their relationship a secret since it was an office romance.

In the Forrester Offices, Finn accidentally walked in on Hope changing into something for Carter. Flustered, Hope tripped right into Finn on the desk, just when Steffy walked into the office and formed the impression that Hope was trying to seduce her husband.

Angry at Hope and already on thin ice, Steffy immediately decided to fire Hope.

John 'Finn' Finnegan and his wife Steffy Forrester in a still from The Bold and the Beautiful (Image via CBS)

This move did not go down well with Carter, since he believed that Hope had been treated unfairly without being given a chance to explain her perspective. So, Hope and Carter organized a coup against Forrester Creations.

With a cleverly crafted legal document, Carter transferred ownership of Forrester Creations to the Logans and ousted the Forrester family from their own base.

Steffy has been trying to rectify the problem ever since, even calling in her friend Daphne Rose from Paris to help move Carter away from Hope.

Daphne is currently at Forrester Creations, trying to seduce Carter and undermine Hope's position at the company.

Now, even with Daphne's involvement, the situation is set to get more complex. Finn's father, Jack Finnegan, is returning to Los Angeles. As per the spoilers, he is expected to start off a relationship with the newly single Brooke Logan as sparks fly between the pair.

However, Brooke's most recent partner was Ridge Forrester, Steffy's father, and Brooke is Hope's mother. This might put Finn in a difficult place if his wife's father begins to date the mother of his wife's nemesis.

Audiences can watch The Bold and the Beautiful streaming online via Paramount+ and CBS. New episodes of the soap are released on all weekdays.

