The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Ridge offers advice to Daphne and Steffy about Carter and Hope

In the upcoming episode of the CBS soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful, which will air on January 30, 2025, Ridge Forrester will advise Steffy and Daphne about their plan to pursue Carter and Hope. He will tell them to keep things professional and warn them that revenge could backfire.

However, Steffy is determined, believing that Carter betrayed them and deserves payback. Will Ridge’s warning change anything, or is the plan already in motion?

Previously on The Bold and the Beautiful, Luna opened up to Bill about the secrets her mother, Poppy, kept from her. She admitted that her mother’s secrecy about her father left her feeling abandoned. Meanwhile, Jack met with Li and apologized for past mistakes. Li also apologized for wrongly accusing him of being Luna’s father.

Meanwhile, Finn became more suspicious of Luna’s paternity. After finding out Tom Starr wasn’t the one, he demanded answers from Poppy. As they talked, Finn remembered their close bond from years ago and wondered if their past relationship led to Luna’s birth. When Poppy hesitated, Finn pushed her to tell the truth and asked if he was Luna’s biological father.

What to expect from The Bold and the Beautiful episode set to air on Thursday, January 30, 2025

The upcoming episode of The Bold and the Beautiful will be full of drama as Finn refuses to give up in his fight for the truth about Luna’s paternity. Since all other possibilities have been ruled out, he demands that Poppy finally be honest with him. Will she admit that Finn is Luna’s father, or will she keep hiding the truth?

Meanwhile, at Forrester Creations, Ridge gives Steffy and Daphne advice about their plan to use Daphne to distract Carter. He tells them to stay professional and avoid playing dirty. But Steffy insists that Carter and Hope betrayed them, so they deserve payback.

As the plan moves forward, will Daphne succeed in getting closer to Carter, or will Hope step in to protect her relationship? With tensions rising and secrets threatening to explode, the episode is expected to keep the viewers on the edge.

Major developments to expect this week on The Bold and the Beautiful

The upcoming week of the show (January 27–31, 2025) will be full of surprises, scheming, and intense emotions. Steffy Forrester is determined to take back control of Forrester Creations and is using Daphne Rose to help her go after Hope and Carter. Meanwhile, Hope struggles with jealousy as Carter and Daphne spend more time together, creating problems in her relationship.

Elsewhere, Li Finnegan discovers a shocking truth about Luna’s paternity, leaving both the Finnegan and Forrester families in shock. As secrets come to light and tensions rise, this week’s episodes will bring major drama that could change lives forever.

Will Hope and Carter’s relationship survive Steffy’s plan? And how will Luna’s paternity secret affect everyone involved? Viewers can expect explosive twists and emotional confrontations in the episodes ahead.

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful can watch the show's new episodes on CBS and Paramount Plus.

