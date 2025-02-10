The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Finn struggles to confess the truth to Steffy, while Ridge and Taylor share a heartfelt moment

In the upcoming episode of the CBS soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful, set to air on February 10, 2025, Finn feels torn between guilt and fear as he thinks about telling Steffy the truth about Luna. Poppy’s warning kept playing in his head, making him hesitate.

Meanwhile, Ridge and Taylor grew closer, sharing a heartfelt moment. But with Brooke still around and refusing to let go, old tensions were bound to rise again. In the previous episode of the show, Finn struggled with the shocking truth about Luna being his daughter. Poppy begged him to keep it a secret, but he felt guilty— especially with Steffy excited about their anniversary.

Meanwhile, Liam started to suspect something was off with Bill, not realizing that Luna was secretly hiding in his father’s house while he called her a “psycho.”

At Forrester Creations, Brooke confronted Carter about the company takeover, making him question if they made the right choice. Ridge and Steffy tried to find a way to take back control, but realized they had no legal options. Later, Finn discovered that Luna was still listed as an inmate, but no one knew where she actually was. That night, he came home late, making Steffy worried.

Disclaimer: The article is speculative and may contain spoilers

What to expect from The Bold and the Beautiful episode set to air on February 10, 2025

Monday’s episode of The Bold and the Beautiful is expected to bring a lot of emotions, as Finn struggles with whether to tell Steffy the truth. Poppy warns him to stay quiet, but he feels guilty and wants to come out clean to his wife. Will he take the risk and confess, or will the fear of losing Steffy stop him?

Meanwhile, Ridge and Taylor continue to grow closer, while remembering their old times together.

At the same time, Brooke refuses to believe that Ridge has moved on. She confronts him again, refusing to back down on their relationship. Even though Ridge is getting closer to Taylor, Brooke’s words might affect him. With dramatic emotions and shocking reveals ahead, this episode is packed with suspense and tension.

Major developments to look forward on The Bold and the Beautiful

The week of February 10 to February 14, 2025, on The Bold and the Beautiful, will be full of drama and emotional moments. Carter Walton feels guilty about the Forrester Creations takeover and surprises Hope Logan by asking her to apologize to Ridge and Steffy. Hope is shocked by Carter’s change of heart, which causes tension between them.

Meanwhile, Steffy Forrester becomes more worried about Luna Nozawa’s whereabouts. She talks to Ridge and Taylor, feeling like something is being kept from her. Jack Finnegan tries to reassure her that Luna is still in prison, while hiding the truth about Luna’s paternity. Will the secret finally come out?

Li unexpectedly visits Finn in his office, and seems to know more than she’s letting on about his past with Poppy. While Li doesn’t know about Finn and Poppy’s affair or Luna’s true paternity, her curiosity makes Finn nervous. As secrets start to unravel, fans can expect a week full of twists, emotional moments, and shocking revelations.

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

