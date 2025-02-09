The Bold and The Beautiful: 3 major developments to expect this week (February 10 to 14, 2025)

CBS's The Bold and The Beautiful first aired on American daytime television on March 23, 1987, and has kept fans captivated with its diverse plots. The show is set in Los Angeles and mainly focuses on themes of business rivalries, scandals, and romantic encounters. The soap is created by a married couple, Lee and William Bell, and it revolves around the Forrester, Spencer, and Logan families.

In the upcoming week from February 10 to February 14, 2025, The Bold and The Beautiful fans will get to see Carter Walton of Forrester Creations making a shocking request to Hope. Meanwhile, Steffy Forrester will be worried regarding Luna Nozawa's whereabouts. Moreover, Li and John Finnegan will also talk about Poppy.

3 major developments to expect on The Bold and The Beautiful from February 10 to February 14, 2025

1) Carter Walton's request to Hope Logan

In the new episodes of The Bold and The Beautiful next week, Carter Walton will be in two minds regarding a recent decision he and Hope Logan made about the Forrester Creations' takeover. Carter Walton will request Hope to apologize to Ridge and Steffy Forrester which might shock Hope.

In recent episodes, Carter had been extremely guilty about betraying the Forresters and hurting Ridge and Eric. He also had a conversation with Brooke Logan, Hope's mother, which solidified his belief that what he had done along with Hope was extremely wrong. Viewers are yet to see how Hope will react to Carter's sudden proposal.

2) Steffy Forrester gets worried as Luna's whereabouts remain unknown

Steffy Forrest will have a conversation with Ridge Forrester and Taylor Hayes regarding her emotional turmoil. Steffy, who is married to Jack Finnegan, has gone through a lot to ensure that their relationship lasts.

In the upcoming week's episodes of The Bold and The Beautiful, she will express her negative view regarding Luna Nozawa and her recent actions. Steffy might get shocked as she finds out that Luna's current whereabouts remain unknown, which is potentially dangerous for all Los Angeles residents.

Jack Finnegan will try to console Steffy's fears and reassure her that Luna is still locked away at prison, after being incarcerated for a double homicide charge. He mentions that nobody can reach Luna there. Jack's efforts to conceal the truth and the reality regarding Luna's paternity may continue to weigh down on him.

3) Li and Finn's awaited conversation

Recently on The Bold and The Beautiful, Finn, a reputed doctor, had to come to terms with the fact that his cousin Luna Nozawa could actually be his own biological daughter. In the past, Finn and Poppy Nozawa had been intimate with each other which led to conceiving Luna.

In the upcoming episodes, Li will give a surprise visit to Finn in his office. Li might hint at the fact that she knows something about Finn and Poppy's developments, which leaves Finn shocked.

While Li is still unaware of Poppy and Finn's former affair and Luna's paternity, she appreciates Finn for checking in on Poppy to make sure she's alright. However, Finn assumes the worst and gets panicked. Viewers are yet to see how Finn decides to handle such a sensitive issue.

Fans and interested viewers can watch The Bold and The Beautiful on CBS Network and stream episodes a day later on Paramount+.

