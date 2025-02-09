“Because she lied to him”—The Bold and the Beautiful fans debate why Finn is angry at Poppy after Luna’s paternity test

The Bold and the Beautiful, a popular American soap opera, centers on the Forrester family, who own a luxury fashion brand and are based in Los Angeles. Some of the most prominent characters in the show include Finn, Poppy, and Luna.

As per the current episodes, when Finn learns he is Luna's biological father, he is distraught. Poppy denied knowing at first, but she subsequently acknowledged that she had a gut feeling and had kept it a secret to safeguard his reputation.

Feeling deceived, Finn confronts her for denying him the opportunity to become a parent. His family faces difficulties and conflict as a result of this discovery. With this, fans have shared their concerns by commenting on a post on the Facebook page of the soap.

One fan with the username Janet Shaw Ballard commented:

"Because she lied to his face when he asked."

As per the comments on the Facebook post, many people believe Finn is unhappy since Poppy falsely claimed he was Luna's father. Some of these comments include:

They believe he is furious because he lost out on being part of his daughter's life. The major source of irritation appears to be Poppy's decision to keep this knowledge hidden from him for so long.

More about Luna and Finn's current storyline

In The Bold and the Beautiful, Finn is devastated after learning the truth about Luna's paternity. After obtaining the DNA results, he is verified as Luna's biological father.

Poppy originally denied knowing the truth, but later acknowledged she had sensed it all along but refused to believe it. Poppy attempted to shield Finn from the responsibilities of fatherhood, fearing it would jeopardize his bright job. However, Finn feels deceived, believing that he was denied the opportunity to raise his daughter.

Finn is very upset and angered because of Poppy's decision to keep this a secret. He confronts her about the lies and the years he lost with Luna, recognizing how much he has been denied. Regardless of her motives, Finn believes that Poppy deprived him of the opportunity to be there for Luna.

With Luna in prison, Finn confronts new challenges. He's not sure how to tell his wife, Steffy, the truth about their daughter's paternity. This discovery adds to the tension in Finn's life, leaving him struggling to cope with the gravity of the situation.

Even though the truth has been revealed, Finn and his family are still on a journey that is clearly about to undergo significant changes on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Cast of The Bold and the Beautiful

The Bold and the Beautiful's cast is diverse, with both established actors and newbies. Matthew Atkinson plays Thomas Forrester, a member of the Forrester family who has been involved in several major plotlines.

Sheila Carter, played by Kimberlin Brown, has emerged as the show's main antagonist. Scott Clifton plays Liam Spencer, a character who encounters obstacles in his family and romantic life.

Eric Forrester, a founding member of the Forrester family and the business, Forrester Creations, is portrayed by John McCook. Brooke Logan, one of the main characters with a lengthy background in the series, is portrayed by Katherine Kelly Lang. Ridge Forrester is portrayed by Thorsten Kaye.

Deacon Sharpe, portrayed by Sean Kanan, frequently causes strife with his acts on The Bold and the Beautiful.

