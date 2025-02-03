“Wake me up when it’s over”—The Bold and the Beautiful fans are frustrated with the dragged-out Luna paternity storyline

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) is a famous American soap opera that premiered on CBS on March 23, 1987. Created by William J. Bell and Lee Phillip Bell, it follows the Forrester family and their fashion empire in Los Angeles.

The show stars John McCook as Eric Forrester and Katherine Kelly Lang as Brooke Logan. As per the current storyline, Luna's paternity is being questioned, and Finn is considering a private DNA test to find out.

Poppy's denials and Luna's mounting concerns exacerbate the enigma. Fans have taken this matter to social media by commenting on a Fb post. One fan with the username Danny Gabbard commented:

"Wake me up when it's over"

Trending

As per the Fb post comments, the Bill and Luna plot is now frustrating a lot of fans. They think it's monotonous, unrealistic, and dull. Some of these comments include:

Fan reactions (Image via Facebook/@Rosie Paino)

It seems drawn out to concentrate on Luna's history and her bond with Bill. Instead of the constant, cliched drama, fans are ready for new, interesting plots on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Fan reactions (Image via Facebook/@Rosie Paino)

More about Luna's paternity storyline

Finn is skeptical about Luna's paternity, despite Poppy's repeated denials. With other potential dads ruled out, her emotional reactions exacerbate his worries. The more she avoids the truth, the more determined Finn is to discover it.

Finn is frustrated by the lack of answers and contemplates getting a private DNA test. If the findings show that he is Luna's father, Poppy's deceit will be revealed. This finding might change everything, pushing Finn to confront his history and relationship with Luna.

Luna battles her increasing identity insecurity. Although she has always considered Bill Spencer her father, recent events have caused her to doubt this. She looks to Bill for comfort as she attempts to reconcile the contradicting information.

The reappearance of Jack Finnegan makes things much more difficult. Li worries about her ex-husband's relationship with Poppy and believes he may be Luna's biological father.

Poppy may have gone to considerable measures to conceal the facts if their relationship is more profound than first thought. As secrets emerge, passions rise. The truth will have long-term ramifications, changing relationships and questioning loyalties on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Cast of The Bold and the Beautiful

Since its 1987 debut, The Bold and the Beautiful has grown to become one of the most-watched soap operas. The show centers on the life of the Forrester family, well-known for its fashion business set in Los Angeles.

Leading the charge is Katherine Kelly Lang, who plays Brooke Logan, a character essential to several of the show's most dramatic plotlines. Lang's portrayal of Brooke, with her complex connections and emotional depth, has garnered a dedicated following. Alongside her is Ronn Moss, who has portrayed Ridge Forrester for almost 25 years and is the series' iconic leading man.

John McCook, who portrays Eric Forrester, the father of the Forrester family, is another longtime cast member. Since the beginning, McCook has been a mainstay of the program, lending his position an air of authority and insight. Meanwhile, one of the most recognizable characters from the program was Susan Flannery, who played Stephanie Forrester on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Read More: “I don’t like Sally with Billy”— The Young and the Restless share mixed reactions to the couple think Sally was better off with Adam

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback