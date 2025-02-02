“Do the damn test”—The Bold and the Beautiful fans question why Finn is stalling Luna’s paternity test

The Bold and the Beautiful, an American soap opera, centers on the Forrester family and their fashion company and was written by William J. Bell and Lee Phillip Bell. It is set in Los Angeles.

With more than 26 million viewers, the program has risen to the top of the global soap opera ratings. According to the recent episodes, Finn is postponing Luna's paternity test, which has caused uncertainty among fans. With the test revealing no relationship between Jack and Luna, suspicions regarding Finn's paternity emerge.

Viewers are curious to know whether Finn will ultimately discover the truth and how the mystery will unfold. With this, fans have voiced their concerns by commenting on a Facebook post. One fan, with the username Emma Eisnaugle, commented:

"Finn stop asking questions n do the damn test"

According to the Facebook post, Finn's reluctance to take Luna's paternity test is making fans angry. Some of these comments include:

Fan reactions (Image via Facebook/@Emma Eisnaugle)

Some think he's holding out on making a more significant announcement, while others are pressing him to just take the exam and solve the riddle.

Fan reactions (Image via Facebook/@Emma Eisnaugle)

More about Finn and Luna

Finn is postponing Luna's paternity test, which has caused a lot of confusion among viewers of The Bold and the Beautiful. Li Finnegan recently had reservations about Jack Finnegan being Luna's father, so she ordered a paternity test. However, the findings came back negative, indicating no relationship between Luna and Jack.

Many people assume Finn is Luna's biological father, but there is a problem. The test revealed no relationship between Jack and Luna, raising two possibilities: Finn may not be Luna's father, and Jack may not be Finn's father.

Finn begins to falter at this point. Everything would be different if Finn turned out to be Luna's father and Jack wasn't his father. Fans are also questioning if Finn's mother, Sheila, may have misrepresented his paternity. Sheila, who has a reputation for being cunning, may have misled Jack into believing he was Finn's father.

Finn is obviously torn. While he wants to know the truth, he is aware that this revelation has the potential to impact his life forever. The paternity test delay is exacerbating an already complex issue. Fans are left to wonder how this mystery will unfold and whether Finn will finally learn the truth about Luna's paternity on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Cast of The Bold and the Beautiful

First broadcasted in 1987, The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) is a long-running American soap opera. The focus of the show is the Forrester family, who are well-known for owning the esteemed fashion label Forrester Creations.

Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton), Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang), Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown), Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye), and Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) are important characters. There is constant drama and intrigue as a result of the blending of their personal and professional lives.

In 2024, the sitcom featured new cast members, adding additional dynamics to the plot. Rebecca Budig played Taylor Hayes, while Laneya Grace appeared as Electra Forrester. Their inclusion enabled new interactions between existing characters, creating new tensions and relationships in the storyline.

The Bold and the Beautiful delves into timeless topics like love, betrayal, family strife, and ambition. The characters' complicated relationships, especially within the Forrester family, keep viewers interested.

