The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Finn’s big decision threatens his future with Steffy, while Brooke surprises Ridge

Finn Finnegan's life overturned recently on The Bold and the Beautiful as a long-hidden secret was exposed. On the other hand, the Forresters continued their struggle to regain control of their company. Meanwhile, Luna Nozawa is quietly hiding in Bill Spencer's home. Her future plans are as yet unclear.

Steffy Forrester has put a strategy in place at Forrester Creations, where her friend, perfumer Daphne Rose, is expected to lure COO Carter Walton into a romance. Daphne took the first few steps to charm Carter with fragrances and suggestive moves.

However, Hope Logan walked in on them, and the situation dissolved. Daphne also got the impression that Carter and Hope were much closer than Steffy knew. As such, Steffy will need to rethink her strategy.

Trending

Steffy, Hope, and Carter are central characters on The Bold and the Beautiful, one of the longest-running CBS daily soaps, which premiered in March 1987.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative in nature. It may contain spoilers.

Finn must make a decision on The Bold and the Beautiful

As mentioned before, Finn Finnegan has recently learned that criminal Luna Nozawa is his daughter and not his cousin, as he knew. After two paternity tests, he cornered his adoptive aunt, Poppy, and regretted not knowing his daughter. In her defense, Poppy emphasized she hid the truth to let Finn lead a normal life and have a flourishing career.

However, honest Finn has never hidden any truth from his wife. As such, he wants to tell Steffy Forrester about this new revelation. Poppy, on the other hand, thinks Steffy will react negatively since Luna had kidnapped and tried to kill her.

Also Read: Who is Finn’s first love on The Bold and the Beautiful? Character reveals details

If Finn decides to disclose all to Steffy, she is likely to react to the fact that her husband not only had an affair with his aunt but also a daughter. Moreover, the said daughter is the one who drugged her and kept her captive to die. She may also remember that the notorious Sheila was Finn's biological mother. As such, she may realize Finn has two close relatives who are evil.

On the other hand, if Finn decides to stay mum, Steffy Forrester will learn about the secret later from other sources. In such a case, she will lose all trust in Finn and her marriage. In both cases, Finn's marriage will have to face storms, adding to the havoc waiting for him.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Brooke reaches out to Ridge

In a surprising twist on The Bold and the Beautiful, Brooke Logan will likely visit Ridge Forrester after days of not meeting each other. Ridge will likely be taken aback to find his one-lady-love in front of him and get down to accusing Brooke of taking the other side.

Brooke Logan may visit to give him the basic report of the company, hoping to mellow his anger. She may explain her strategy behind taking up the CEO's chair now that she has started putting pressure on Carter Walton's conscience. She may try to assure Ridge about her plan to make Carter draw up a new set of LLC documents so that she can hand over his company back to him.

However, Ridge is not likely to believe her since he already mistrusts her over her previous move to side with her daughter Hope Logan. Moreover, Ridge knows Steffy's plan to get the family business back into the family. As such, he will hold more faith in his daughter than in Brooke. This scenario will likely contribute to enough friction and drama on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Also Read: The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next 2 weeks: What to expect, major developments, and more

Catch the latest happenings on the upcoming episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful as Luna's evil plan is revealed while Finn navigates through his chaotic life.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback