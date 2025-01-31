Who is Finn’s first love on The Bold and the Beautiful? Character reveals details

The Bold and the Beautiful is known for its sudden revelations and twists that surprise the characters. In a recent episode, Finn Finnegan became the center of one such revelation.

Finn revealed the truth behind his first love and his connection with this woman. In a conversation with Poppy, he admitted that she had been his first love and the first woman that he had slept with. After talking to Li, he also realized he might play a bigger role in the story.

It is possible that Finn is the actual father of Poppy's daughter, Luna. Luna being cemented as a villainess on the soap might not help her case much. It remains to be seen what the real truth is and how Finn's family and Luna will react to this unforeseen development.

What is the truth about Finn and Poppy on The Bold and the Beautiful? Context explored

The revelations about the storyline between Finn and Poppy began when Finn talked to Poppy's sister Li. While exploring the truth behind Luna's paternity, Li found that Tom’s liver wasn’t a match. Then, Li assumed that Poppy may have slept with her ex-husband, Jack, until she found out his blood wasn’t a match either.

Li brought this up with Finn, who started reflecting on the issue. He recalled a time when Poppy stayed at Jack’s house and spent a night with Finn. The two shared deep conversations while stargazing and eventually spent a night together, which was fully consensual. After thinking about this, Finn thought he might be Luna's father.

If this storyline is taken ahead on the soap, it could pose problems for many characters. Poppy would have to disclose this fact, putting her at a point of judgment from Li and Finn's family.

Meanwhile, Finn would have his wife, Steffy, to answer to. Steffy has not shared a positive equation with Luna since Luna once kidnapped her and held her hostage. This truth might put immense strain on their equation.

Meanwhile, a huge role to be considered is that of Luna. Given that Luna has murdered Tom on the suspicion that he could be her father, she is sure to judge Finn by the same parameter.

With Luna's current obsession with Bill Spencer, she would want to remove anyone who stands in the way of that equation. It remains to be seen how The Bold and the Beautiful proceeds with this storyline and Finn's possible role in Luna and Poppy's life.

Audiences can watch The Bold and the Beautiful online on CBS and Paramount+. New episodes are released on weekdays.

