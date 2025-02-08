The Bold and the Beautiful weekly preview sees Hope get a huge shock from Carter while Finn agonizes over his situation

Relationships on The Bold and the Beautiful are at a crossroads, with Brooke trying to reach out to Ridge at a time when he has moved on to Taylor, while Daphne is attempting to put a wedge between Hope and Carter.

The Bold and the Beautiful storyline currently follows two major story arcs. For one, Steffy is striving to take control after the takeover of Forrester Creations through a coup. The other arc is the unprecedented revelation about Luna's parentage as Finn tests positive for the paternity test.

The coming week will see the drama escalate as both storylines merge on Steffy Forrester, who will continue to strategize about taking back the family business. At the same time, her husband reveals one of the most shocking secrets of his life.

Meanwhile, as one of the longest-running CBS daily soaps, The Bold and the Beautiful often presents unexpected twists in its plot, which revolves around the Forrester family, its business, and its interactions with the Logans and the Spencers.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Finn is anxious to bare his secret to Steffy

The past week dropped a bombshell on Finn Finnegan when multiple paternity tests proved him to be Luna Nozawa's father. While Poppy had assured him that that was not the case, Finn had taken it upon himself to get the tests, which gave positive results.

After agonizing over Poppy keeping his daughter a secret, Finn wanted to reveal all to his wife, Steffy Forrester. However, Poppy advised him to be prudent and not tell anyone the truth. On Friday's episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, dated February 7, 2025, Finn found it difficult to face his wife, who thanked him for saving her.

As per The Bold and the Beautiful preview, Finn's dilemma is likely to continue in the upcoming episodes leading up to Valentine's Day. He will likely want to confess about his past with Poppy and the news about his daughter, Luna. However, he would be worried about hurting her, leading to a split in his marriage.

However, he will not want to risk his wife learning about this piece of news from somewhere else. As such, Steffy is likely to have an extremely negative reaction when she learns about Finn fathering Luna. For one, he never told her about his affair with Poppy. And also because Luna had tried to kill her.

Whether Finn overcomes his dilemma and spills all or decides to buy some more time remains to be seen.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Carter's suggestion upsets Hope

As the previous week on The Bold and the Beautiful saw, Brooke Logan had started to manipulate Carter Walton's conscience. As she spoke about the wrong move Carter made on his best friend, Ridge Forrester, and how hurt the latter might be, Carter seemed to get skeptical about his decision to take over the company.

In the coming week, COO Carter Walton will be seen doubting his decision to go for a coup. He might wonder why Hope Logan's mother was unhappy about it when he made the move to restore Hope's future. As his conscience pricks him, he will be seen as uncomfortable and may want to undo his past actions.

The soap's preview suggests he may ask Hope to apologize to the Forresters. This unprecedented instruction may irk Hope, and she will be taken aback since she is asked to apologize to her long-term rival, Steffy. However, Hope was not the only one at fault, since Carter had drawn up the LLC papers and had signed his name.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Other story arcs in the coming week

As the soap's fans already know, Luna is hiding in Bill Spencer's house. While her plans are still unclear, she seems to be keeping an eye on Liam and Will's visits. She may want to meet her mother and may ask Bill to arrange for the same.

On the other hand, Poppy and Finn have each been to the prison to meet Luna and could not find her there. While Poppy informed Li, the latter may reach out to Bill to locate the criminal. Either way, Luna's secret location may be revealed soon on the soap.

As for Ridge Forrester, he refused to trust Brooke's words as the latter informed him about her plans to get his company back to him. After she left, he spent intimate moments with Taylor Hayes. As such, he may continue to hold his family close in the coming week as Steffy celebrates her wedding anniversary and her parents pitch in on the celebrations.

For more updates on the Finn-Luna-Steffy drama, stay tuned to CBS every weekday.

