The Bold and the Beautiful recap (February 7, 2025): Finn struggles, Brooke fights, and Luna stays hidden

In the latest episode of The Bold and the Beautiful that aired on February 7 2025, Finn struggled with Luna’s paternity revelation, while Steffy got ready to celebrate her anniversary with Finn. Poppy begged Finn to stay quiet about discovering that he's Luna's biological father, but he was clearly feeling guilty.

Meanwhile, Ridge and Brooke had a conversation about their broken relationship, with Brooke promising to fight for them even though Ridge pushed her away. At the same time, Liam visited Bill and became suspicious about why his father had been staying home so much. What he didn’t know was that Luna was secretly hiding there, listening as Liam called her a “psycho.”

Over at Forrester Creations, Brooke and Carter argued about the company takeover, and Carter started to question if they had done the right thing. Finn made a shocking discovery at the prison, Luna was still listed as an inmate, but no one knew where she actually was. Later, Finn came home late on his anniversary, making Steffy worried.

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for the episode aired on Friday, February 7, 2025

Luna hides at Bill’s house as Liam grows suspicious

At Bill’s house on The Bold and the Beautiful, Luna told him that Will and Electra had visited, but she managed to stay hidden. Bill reminded her that she was under house arrest with an ankle monitor and that no one could know she was there.

Just then, Liam showed up, forcing Luna to hide again. Liam noticed something was off and questioned Bill about why he was staying home so much. Even though Bill said that everything was fine, Liam wasn’t convinced.

Ridge and Steffy strategize against Hope and Carter

At the Forrester mansion on The Bold and the Beautiful, Steffy told Ridge that she was determined to take back Forrester Creations from Hope and Carter. Ridge got a call from Justin, who confirmed that there was no legal way to undo what had happened.

Steffy was upset but found comfort in knowing that Ridge had reunited with Taylor. However, Ridge didn’t like how Steffy talked about his breakup with Brooke, reminding her that his relationship with Brooke wasn’t a prison.

Carter wrestles with guilt as Brooke pushes back

At Forrester Creations, Brooke confronted Carter, saying it was wrong that Ridge and Eric were no longer part of the company. She reminded him that Ridge felt betrayed by both of them, which pushed him toward Taylor. At first, Carter defended himself and Hope, but later, he started to feel guilty. He realized that they had tricked Ridge and Steffy into signing away their shares.

Brooke and Ridge’s emotional standoff

At the Forrester estate on The Bold and the Beautiful, Brooke had a conversation with Ridge about their broken relationship. She told him that she only sided with Carter and Hope to help him get back control of the company.

But Ridge felt betrayed and saw her actions as making her his enemy. Despite his anger, Brooke refused to give up, insisting that their connection was strong and that she would keep fighting for their love.

Finn forgets his anniversary and struggles with guilt

At the cliff house, Steffy prepared for her anniversary with Finn, reminiscing about his proposal. When Finn arrived home late, he seemed distracted and admitted he had forgotten their anniversary. Steffy reassured him, but she sensed something was wrong.

As they shared a drink, Steffy reflected on the challenges they had overcome, believing nothing could break them now. But Finn looked uneasy, hearing Poppy’s warning in his head. The episode ended on a tense cliffhanger, as Finn said, “There’s something I need to tell you, honey.”

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful can watch the new episodes on CBS and Paramount Plus.

