The Bold and the Beautiful recap (February 6, 2025): Finn lashes out at Poppy, Steffy plans her next move, and Brooke questions Carter

In the recent episode of the CBS soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful, Finn was shocked after discovering the truth about Luna’s paternity. In his office, he yelled at Poppy for keeping their daughter a secret and accused her of taking away their chance to have a relationship. Meanwhile, at Bill’s house, Luna hid nearby as Will talked about her crimes, not knowing she was listening.

At Forrester Creations, Steffy was determined to remove Carter and Hope from power. She told Ridge and Taylor that Carter might regret his actions and hoped his guilt would make him return to the company. Elsewhere, Brooke questioned Carter, asking if he regretted betraying Ridge and taking over Forrester Creations.

Poppy begged Finn not to tell anyone about Luna as tensions rose, afraid it would make things worse. Finn struggled with anger, knowing that revealing the truth would cause chaos.

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for the episode aired on Thursday, February 6, 2025

Finn confronts Poppy over Luna’s paternity

In Finn’s office on The Bold and the Beautiful, he was furious at Poppy for keeping Luna’s paternity a secret. He accused her of taking away his chance to know his daughter and blamed her for how Luna’s life had turned out.

Poppy tried to defend herself, saying she didn’t want to ruin his future, but Finn didn’t believe her. He was angry that she had kept him from being a father, especially now that Luna had committed terrible crimes.

Poppy begged him to understand, but Finn refused to forgive her. Finn said he needed to tell Steffy as he tried to process it all, but Poppy panicked.

Steffy vows to take back Forrester Creations

Steffy walked in on Ridge and Taylor sharing an intimate moment before turning the conversation to the company at the Forrester mansion on The Bold and the Beautiful.

She stayed focused on her plan to remove Carter and Hope from power. Ridge still couldn’t believe that Carter, his best friend, had betrayed him. However, Steffy thought that Carter would eventually feel guilty about his actions.

Taylor warned Steffy that Carter was too caught up in Hope’s world, but Steffy refused to give up. She was sure she could make him remember his values and expose Hope’s manipulation. Ridge wanted to believe that Carter would realize his mistakes, but he didn’t even recognize him right now. Steffy promised them both that she would do whatever it took to take back Forrester Creations.

Brooke questions Carter’s morality

At Forrester Creations on The Bold and the Beautiful, Brooke confronted Carter in his office, pointing out how comfortable he seemed in his new position of power. She acknowledged the company’s growth under his leadership but questioned if betraying Ridge and taking over the business was worth it. Carter defended himself, saying his vision would make Forrester Creations even better.

Brooke wasn’t convinced. She reminded Carter that Eric and Ridge had built the company from nothing and that he had taken it away from them. She urged him to admit that he had lost more than he had gained, especially his friendship with Ridge. Carter tried to stay firm, but Brooke could tell that guilt was starting to affect him.

