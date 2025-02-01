The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the next week from February 3 to 7, 2025

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of February 3 to 7, 2025, are filled with drama and emotion. Finn is struggling with his feelings while Poppy is shaken by Luna’s disappearance. Daphne continues to charm Carter as part of her secret plan with Steffy. Meanwhile, Brooke surprises Ridge with an unexpected visit, and Zende catches Daphne’s attention.

Last week on The Bold and the Beautiful, the mystery of Luna’s paternity became even more intense as Finn worked hard to find the truth. Tensions grew with confrontations between Finn and Poppy, and Li and Jack revealed more secrets about their past. Sheila’s confrontation with Jack and Poppy made things even more complicated.

Steffy and Daphne’s secret plan to take back Forrester Creations moved forward, with Daphne using her charm to manipulate Carter. Finn also took a paternity test to find out if he was Luna’s father, while Bill had an emotional conversation with Luna, giving her comfort about their shared tough past.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the episodes set to release from February 3 to 7, 2025

Monday, February 3: Poppy’s panic and Finn’s control

At the beginning of the week on The Bold and the Beautiful Poppy panics when she finds out Luna is missing from jail. As things get more chaotic, Finn tries to stay calm and control his emotions, but it's visible that the situation is affecting him. He might struggle to keep his cool as things unfold.

Tuesday, February 4: Daphne seduces Carter

Daphne plays a big role as she moves forward with her plan with Steffy. She focuses on Carter, using her charm to keep him interested and help her with her mission. As things get more intense between them, expect some surprising twists with unforeseen consequences on the horizon.

Wednesday, February 5: Hope questions Steffy’s return

In the middle of the week on The Bold and the Beautiful, Hope’s doubts about Steffy’s return become a major focal point in this episode. She can’t stop questioning why Steffy has returned and what it means for Forrester Creations.

Hope's worries are at the top of her mind as she tries to understand Steffy’s motives. Meanwhile, Daphne continues to make her presence felt and starts showing more interest in Zende Forrester, creating even more tension.

Thursday, February 6: Electra’s questions and Finn’s efforts

Electra starts asking Will about his first thoughts on Luna, which adds more pressure to the already tense situation surrounding Luna’s sudden disappearance.

As this mystery continues to unfold, Finn stays focused on keeping his family together. Even though things are becoming more emotionally intense, Finn is determined to navigate the growing web of secrets that threatens to tear everyone apart.

Friday, February 7: Brooke surprises Ridge

The week on The Bold and the Beautiful, ends with a tense moment when Brooke unexpectedly shows up to see Ridge. It’s going to be an awkward meeting, as Brooke confronts her ex-husband, who recently chose Taylor over her. The tension between them will be clear, and it’s uncertain how their conversation will unfold.

The upcoming week on The Bold and the Beautiful is set to deliver high stakes and emotional drama. Fans of the show can watch the new episodes on CBS or stream them on Paramount Plus.

