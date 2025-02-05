The Bold and the Beautiful recap (February 5, 2025): Finn explodes at Poppy, Steffy and Daphne shift their strategy

The recent episode of The Bold and the Beautiful was filled with intense confrontations and shifting alliances. Finn confirmed that Luna was his daughter and became furious with Poppy for hiding the truth from him. He accused her of taking away his chance to be a father.

Meanwhile, Steffy and Daphne adjusted their plan to take down Hope and Carter at Forrester Creations, realizing they needed a different approach. On the other hand, at Bill’s mansion, Luna overheard a conversation between Will and Electra. They talked about Bill’s strange behavior and how he was still struggling with the truth about Luna’s paternity.

Over at Forrester Creations, Carter and Hope’s connection grew stronger, while Daphne kept a close eye on them as part of her secret plan. Steffy and Zende also worked together, determined to weaken Hope’s influence and take back control of the company.

With changing strategies, secret eavesdropping, and intense confrontations, the drama continued to build. Finn’s anger at Poppy, Hope and Carter’s growing bond, and Steffy’s strategic moves set the stage for even more conflict. As tensions rose, it seemed like only a matter of time before all the secrets and schemes unraveled.

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for the episode aired on Wednesday, February 5, 2025

Finn unleashes his fury on Poppy

In his office, Finn confronted Poppy after two paternity tests confirmed that Luna was his daughter. He demanded the truth, accusing her of knowing all along and keeping it from him on purpose.

Poppy claimed she wasn’t sure, but Finn didn’t believe her. His anger grew as he realized she had taken away his chance to be a father for years. Poppy tried to explain that she only wanted to protect his future, but Finn was furious that she chose him. He shouted that Poppy had stolen precious time with his daughter, leaving Poppy shocked and overwhelmed by his anger.

Steffy and Daphne rethink their strategy

At Forrester Creations on The Bold and the Beautiful, Steffy and Zende talked about their plan to take away Hope and Carter’s control of the company. Steffy told him she had already started a plan that would shake things up.

However, after talking to Daphne, she realized that Hope and Carter’s connection was stronger than she had expected. Daphne saw their chemistry up close and told Steffy about it. Steffy then decided to change her approach. Instead of trying to sabotage them directly, she planned to make Carter see that Hope was using him for power.

Luna overhears a startling conversation

At Bill’s mansion on The Bold and the Beautiful, Luna was still trying to process the truth about her father when she overheard a conversation between Will and Electra.

They talked about Bill acting strangely and keeping to himself, likely because he was still struggling with the news that Luna wasn’t his daughter. While Electra asked where Luna was now, Will casually said that she was in prison, leaving Luna shocked as she listened from her hiding spot.

Hope and Carter’s bond deepens

In the main office at Forrester Creations on The Bold and the Beautiful, Hope and Carter worked closely together, and their partnership became even stronger. Hope praised Carter’s ideas for the company, and their shared ambition made them feel unstoppable.

Daphne watched as Carter and Hope exchanged looks, kissed, and confirmed their connection. However, as they hugged, Carter’s expression changed, showing signs of doubt that could create problems for them.

With Finn’s intense confrontation, Steffy’s new strategy, and Luna overhearing surprising news, The Bold and the Beautiful delivered another episode full of drama and shifting alliances.

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus

