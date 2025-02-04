“Steffy need something to shake her up”—The Bold and the Beautiful fans think her reaction to Luna being her stepdaughter will be funny to watch

The Bold and the Beautiful has been exploring a possible storyline that could dramatically shake up the lives of its characters. Finn Finnegan and his family may find themselves at the center of this new dynamic.

Spoilers indicate that Finn might be Luna Nozawa's biological father. Fans of the soap have been speculating about this possibility, sharing their thoughts on social media platforms like Facebook. A common consensus among fans seems to be about Finn's wife, Steffy Forrester, and how this revelation might impact her when she finds out. One netizen commented:

A fan commented that Steffy would be shaken up by this revelation (Image via Emma Eisnaugle / Facebook)

Many fans seemed enthusiastic about the prospect, claiming that Steffy would get what she deserved.

Trending

Fans commenting that they might enjoy watching Steffy (Image via Emma Eisnaugle / Facebook)

Some viewers also recalled that Steffy was related to Sheila Carter because of Finn too, pointing out the coincidence that two of the soap's noted villainesses would be in Steffy's immediate family.

Fans recalling the connection between Steffy and Sheila (Image via Emma Eisnaugle / Facebook)

However, a section of fans disagreed with the theory, remaining firm in their belief that Finn would not be Luna's father in the end.

Viewers hoping for the final DNA test reveal soon (Image via Emma Eisnaugle / Facebook)

What is the current storyline with Steffy and Finn on The Bold and the Beautiful?

Steffy Forrester in a still from The Bold and the Beautiful (Image via CBS)

The current storyline involving Steffy and Finn revolves around the possibility that Finn could be Luna Nozawa's birth father. Finn recently had a conversation with Poppy's sister, Li, who has been exploring the truth behind Luna's paternity. Initially, she found that Tom’s liver wasn’t a match to Luna's DNA. She then speculated that Poppy may have slept with her ex-husband, Jack, until she found out his blood wasn’t a match either.

Out of options, Li brought this up with Finn, who started reflecting on his own memories with Poppy while she was staying with him and his father Jack. He recalled a time when Poppy spent a night with Finn. After thinking about this, Finn thought he might be Luna's father and tried to correlate the timelines.

Luna in a still from The Bold and the Beautiful (Image via CBS)

Though this has not yet been confirmed, the characters might proceed with a DNA test to find out if Finn's theory has any merit. If this storyline is taken ahead and Finn does indeed become Luna's father, it could pose many problems for him and Steffy.

Steffy has not had a positive equation with Luna since Luna once kidnapped her and held her hostage. This revelation could put immense strain on their equation. Additionally, concerns for Finn's safety may arise, given that Luna has murdered Tom on the suspicion that he could be her father. It remains to be seen how The Bold and the Beautiful proceeds with this storyline and Finn's possible role ahead.

Also read: The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Beth Spencer might become the biggest supporter of Hope Logan and Carter Walton’s relationship

Audiences can watch The Bold and the Beautiful online on CBS and Paramount+. New episodes are released on weekdays.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback