The Bold and the Beautiful recap (February 4, 2025): Finn discovers the truth, Poppy panics, and Luna takes charge

In The Bold and the Beautiful episode that aired on February 4, 2025, on CBS, Finn’s life was turned upside down when he discovered the shocking truth about Luna’s paternity. He confronted Poppy about her lies, while Luna relaxed at Bill’s mansion, unaware of the chaos happening around her.

Meanwhile, Steffy and Zende worked on a plan to take back control of Forrester Creations, and Hope and Carter dealt with complications caused by Daphne’s growing influence.

As Finn looked at the second paternity test results, Poppy tried to hide the truth. Over at Forrester, tensions rose between Hope and Steffy, with Carter stuck in the middle. Elsewhere, Luna rejected the idea that Tom was her father and unknowingly embraced her new life in Bill’s world.

The episode also showed Daphne making moves on Carter, leading to awkward moments with Hope. At Il Giardino, Li regretted her past assumptions about Poppy, not realizing that Luna had gone missing.

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for the episode aired on Tuesday, February 4, 2025

Finn confronts Poppy as he learns the truth about Luna's paternity

At Il Giardino on The Bold and the Beautiful, Poppy sat deep in thought, thinking about her conversation with Finn. Li arrived and once again apologized for wrongly blaming Poppy for having an affair with Jack. When Li noticed that Poppy seemed upset, she asked what was wrong.

Poppy hesitated but finally admitted that Luna was missing. Li offered to go to the prison to find out, but before she could, Poppy got a call from Finn.

At the hospital on The Bold and the Beautiful, Finn felt shocked after seeing the second paternity test results. He knew he couldn’t ignore the truth anymore, so he called Poppy to his office. Poppy, already nervous, rushed to meet him. Before Finn could say anything, she quickly insisted that Tom wasn’t Luna’s father and tried to convince him to forget about it.

But Finn didn’t believe her. He showed her the test results and said, “Luna isn’t my cousin—she’s my daughter.” Poppy was shocked and couldn’t deny it anymore.

Luna settles in at Bill’s mansion

Meanwhile, Luna settled in at Bill’s house, enjoying a drink while playing with her ankle monitor. She spotted a picture of Will and thought about her new life. When she noticed a flyer with Tom’s name on it, she scoffed, refusing to believe he was her father. Luna felt safe and relaxed, away from all the drama.

Hope and Steffy clash over Forrester Creations

At Forrester Creations on The Bold and the Beautiful, Hope and Steffy had another tense argument. Hope told Steffy that she wouldn’t let past betrayals happen again. In response, Steffy sarcastically praised Carter’s leadership, making it clear that she wasn’t happy with Hope’s growing influence.

Zende walked in and received compliments from both Hope and Steffy for his work. But after Hope left, Steffy and Zende secretly discussed their plan to take back control of Forrester Creations.

Daphne plays games with Carter, but Hope catches on

Meanwhile, Daphne continued to make her presence felt at Forrester Creations. In the CEO's office, she sprayed different perfumes on herself and asked Carter to choose his favorite scent. As he leaned in to smell them, Hope walked in and saw the moment. Carter quickly tried to explain that they were just working, but Hope didn’t look convinced.

