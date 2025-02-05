The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Hope doubts Steffy’s return, while Luna may already be plotting her escape

The Bold and the Beautiful has been revolving around the storyline of the politics and power play at Forrester Creations. The upcoming episode is set to delve deeper into the conflict, as Hope and Steffy remain engaged in a battle of wits over the company.

Spoilers for the upcoming episode indicate that Daphne will be meeting with Zende at Forrester. Daphne joined the company at Steffy’s behest to seduce Hope's boyfriend Carter. Until now, Carter has managed to pull back from Daphne's advances and his relationship with Hope has remained intact.

However, Daphne is still working on a perfume line with the company, so this equation could go anywhere. Meanwhile, instead of worrying about Daphne, Hope will analyze why Steffy is back to work at the company, and what motives she might have.

While returning, Steffy has let Hope know that she is not willing to go down without a fight and intends to have a voice in the company. It remains to be seen how both the rivals might handle this sticky situation.

A third storyline might also play out in the episode, where Luna Nozawa plans her escape from Bill Spencer's mansion. She has been placed under house arrest there but might let loose some terror in town soon.

What are the current storylines on The Bold and the Beautiful?

Daphne Rose in a still from The Bold and the Beautiful (Image via CBS)

Daphne Rose is a Parisian perfumer on the soap. She was brought to Los Angeles by Steffy Forrester as part of a strategy to regain Forrester Creations from Hope and Carter. Additionally, Daphne was also supposed to seduce Carter and destabilize his relationship with Hope. This would ideally help Steffy to get some insider information and take back the company for her family.

Daphne initially followed Steffy’s plan, but she soon realized Carter's influence within the company. Here, she saw an opportunity for herself: to push Hope out and secure a central role. Her intentions have not been revealed to Steffy on the soap yet.

Luna and Bill in a still from The Bold and the Beautiful (Image via CBS)

Meanwhile, Luna Nozawa has been released from prison and placed under house arrest at Bill's house, at his request. With spoilers indicating that Luna is set to make a bid for freedom, there are many routes that the storyline could take for the character.

The current storyline is exploring the possibility of Finn Finnegan being Luna's birth father. But before being jailed, Luna attempted to kiss Bill twice despite knowing he wasn’t her father. She insisted that she still wanted him as a father figure, complicating their relationship. So, it remains to be seen how Luna reacts to this new piece of information, and what position it pits Finn in later.

Audiences can watch The Bold and the Beautiful streaming online via Paramount+ and CBS. New episodes of the soap are released on all weekdays via the platforms.

