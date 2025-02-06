“Gone from dumb to dumber”—The Bold and the Beautiful fans slam the Daphne and Carter storyline for dumbing down the soap opera

Forrester Creations has always been at the heart of The Bold and the Beautiful, with its current power struggles between the Forrester and Logan families taking up an important spot on the storyline. One of the players in the game is Daphne Rose, a perfumer from Paris.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for The Bold and the Beautiful.

Steffy brought in Daphne as part of a plan to take back control of the company for the Forresters. In recent episodes, Daphne has been trying to seduce Carter as part of the same plan. Following this, fans connected on the Facebook group of the soap opera to discuss the character's storyline.

"The whole soap has gone from dumb to dumber," wrote one.

Many fans seemed to agree that Daphne's actions might be coming off as strange or even creepy with her trying to seduce Carter and flirt with him as he tries to hold off:

Some viewers even hoped that the character would be removed from the show eventually, saying:

However, a few sparse comments also voiced up support for the character, saying that her involvement made the storyline fun to watch:

What is the current storyline with Daphne Rose on The Bold and the Beautiful?

Daphne Rose has become a key player on The Bold and the Beautiful after Steffy Forrester involved her to try and regain control of Forrester Creations. After Hope and Carter had a coup against the Forrester family and removed them from the company, Steffy has been trying to execute a proper plan to get their company and spot back.

Daphne, a perfumer, arrived in Los Angeles from Paris to pitch her new fragrance line to Forrester Creations. However, Steffy used her friendship with Daphne as an opportunity to gain inside information for leverage against Hope and Carter. Apart from this, another part of the plan was for Daphne to seduce Carter and destroy his relationship with Hope, putting her in a vulnerable spot.

Initially, the plan went well since Daphne entered a business deal with Hope and Carter. She also began drawing closer to Carter. However, Daphne soon realized that Carter had influence and power at Forrester. Daphne started to see a chance to secure her own place within the company, possibly by kicking out Hope and taking that spot beside Carter.

Now, Steffy has been back at Forrester Creations, trying to involve herself in the story and cement her place at the company once more. However, she is unaware of Daphne's change of heart. It remains to be seen how this pans out for the characters in the episodes ahead.

Viewers can watch The Bold and the Beautiful on Paramount+ and CBS, with new episodes released on weekdays via these platforms.

