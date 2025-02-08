The Bold and the Beautiful weekly recap (February 3 to 7, 2025): Finn's shocking revelation and Steffy's struggle for power

The previous week’s episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful were filled with intense moments and emotional surprises. Finn was shocked to discover that Luna was his daughter, which caused even more tension between the main characters and set up big twists for the future.

Steffy, on the other hand, faced many challenges in both her personal and work life. The ongoing takeover of Forrester Creations created more problems, and although Steffy was determined to fight back, her relationship with Finn became strained as secrets were about to be revealed. What should have been a celebration of their love turned into a battleground.

In the middle of all this chaos, characters like Poppy, Carter, and Brooke also dealt with their own struggles. Poppy tried to explain her actions, while Carter questioned his role in the Forrester family's downfall. As alliances changed and secrets threatened relationships, The Bold and the Beautiful kept viewers hooked with its mix of passion, betrayal, and family drama.

Trending

The Bold and the Beautiful weekly recap for episodes aired from February 3 to 7, 2025

February 3, 2025: Finn takes a paternity test

At the beginning of the week on The Bold and the Beautiful, Finn took a paternity test to find out if Luna could be his daughter. Meanwhile, Poppy searched desperately for Luna at the prison but couldn’t get any answers.

Steffy talked to Hope about the changes happening at Forrester Creations, and their conversation showed how angry Steffy still was. Carter and Daphne got closer as they talked about work, and Finn was shocked when the test results confirmed Luna was his daughter.

February 4, 2025: Finn confronts Poppy

Finn confronted Poppy after finding out the truth about Luna’s paternity. Meanwhile, Luna was relaxing at Bill’s house, unaware of the trouble. Poppy was upset and told Li that Luna was missing. On the other hand, Steffy and Hope kept arguing about the changes at Forrester Creations, while Carter and Daphne shared a flirty moment.

February 5, 2025: Finn's anger grows

In the middle of the week on The Bold and the Beautiful, Finn confronted Poppy about lying to him about Luna’s paternity. Meanwhile, Luna stayed at Bill’s house, hiding from Will and Electra.

Steffy kept trying to stop Hope and Carter from taking control at Forrester Creations, but Daphne became frustrated with how little progress was being made. Hope and Carter shared some quality time, while Finn got even angrier with Poppy, realizing she had taken away his chance to know his daughter.

February 6, 2025: Poppy defends her secret

Finn questioned Poppy for keeping Luna’s paternity a secret and shared that he was angry that he never got the chance to know his daughter. Meanwhile, Luna listened from her hiding place as Will talked about her past.

Steffy kept trying to get through to Carter about his choices, while Brooke questioned his actions. Meanwhile, Poppy begged for forgiveness, but Finn stayed angry, saying he had to tell Steffy the truth, even though Poppy insisted the secret must stay hidden for everyone's sake.

February 7, 2025: Anniversary tensions and secrets revealed

At the end of the week on The Bold and the Beautiful, Steffy got ready for her anniversary with Finn, thinking about their love despite all the tough times they had been through.

Carter and Brooke talked about what happened with the Forrester takeover, while Brooke tried to fix her relationship with Ridge. As Steffy remembered their past, Finn admitted he had something important to tell her, hinting at the truth about Luna.

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful can watch the new episodes on CBS and Paramount Plus

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback