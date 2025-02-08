The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the next week from February 10 to 14, 2025

The Bold and the Beautiful is set for a dramatic week from February 10 to 14, 2025. Finn struggles with whether to tell the truth about Luna to Steffy, while Ridge and Taylor look back on recent events. Brooke overhears something shocking, and Forrester Creations will be filled with both business conflicts and fresh starts. Meanwhile, romance blooms for Will and Electra as Valentine’s Day approaches.

Last week on The Bold and the Beautiful, Finn was shocked when a paternity test proved that Luna is his daughter. He was furious at Poppy for keeping such a big secret from him. Meanwhile, Luna had no idea about the drama and stayed hidden at Bill’s house. At Forrester Creations, Steffy argued with Hope and Carter about the company’s future.

As Finn’s anger grew, Poppy pleaded with him not to tell Steffy the truth. However, Finn struggled with his feelings, knowing it could ruin his marriage. Steffy, oblivious to the secret, looked forward to celebrating her anniversary with Finn. By the end of the week, Finn prepared to come clean to Steffy, leading to even more drama ahead.

Trending

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for episodes set to release from February 10 to 14, 2025

Monday, February 10: Finn’s emotional crossroads

At the beginning of the week on The Bold and the Beautiful, Finn feels stuck between his love for Steffy and his duty to tell her the truth about Luna. Keeping the secret is weighing on him, and he struggles to figure out what to do. Meanwhile, Brooke opens up to Ridge, and after her heartfelt words, he and Taylor share a meaningful moment, looking back on their past together.

Tuesday, February 11: A family’s reflection

Steffy, Ridge, and Taylor talk about everything that happened with Luna and how relieved they are that Finn was able to keep Steffy safe. However, as they talk, Finn feels even more torn. Should he keep quiet to protect his marriage, or will his guilt force him to tell the truth?

Wednesday, February 12: A desperate plea

In the middle of the week on The Bold and the Beautiful, Poppy grows increasingly anxious that the truth about Luna could ruin Finn’s marriage. She pleads with him not to tell Steffy, asking for a chance to fix things in her way. Meanwhile, Luna, feeling alone and unsure, turns to Bill for support. She wants to talk to her mom, but will Poppy listen?

Thursday, February 13: Eavesdropping and hidden motives

Carter starts to suspect that Daphne has more going on than just launching a perfume line. As he looks into it, he wonders if she has a hidden plan. Meanwhile, Brooke accidentally overhears a private conversation between Daphne and Steffy. What she hears could change everything for both women.

Friday, February 14: Love and power plays

Valentine’s Day brings a mix of romance and tension to Forrester Creations. Will and Electra grow closer, and Ivy and Electra’s jewelry line makes its debut. However, not everything will be about love, business conflicts heat up, and not everyone will be happy by the end of the day.

With big emotions, surprising twists, and intense power struggles, The Bold and the Beautiful is set for an exciting week.

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful can watch new episodes on CBS and Paramount Plus.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback