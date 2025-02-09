“Oh wasn't that pathetic?”— The Bold and the Beautiful fans question Brooke’s self-esteem against her actions for Ridge

The Bold and the Beautiful has captivated audiences for years with its tales of shifting loyalties. It remains a major talking point among daytime drama enthusiasts, who closely watch every twist in Brooke and Ridge’s complicated relationship.

Fans often debate whether the pair is bound by something that keeps them circling back. This recurring pattern has left many questioning why Brooke invests so much energy in a man who appears uncertain at best.

Brooke has a reputation for making dramatic choices that leave onlookers amazed. Fans repeatedly see her devotion to Ridge displayed, even when she appears to be setting herself up for heartbreak. Many find her persistence puzzling, while others interpret it as proof of her unwavering focus. Although opinions differ on her motives, the discussion shows no signs of fading.

Trending

One of the most striking responses from fans came from someone who remarked:

“Oh wasn't that pathetic?”

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook)

That line captures what many have been discussing. Some think Brooke has reached a low point by continuing to chase a man who swings from one commitment to another.

They wonder if she is losing self-esteem in the process. A few see the comment as too harsh, but others appreciate that direct style of calling out Brooke’s behavior.

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook)

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook)

A different group views Ridge as the core problem, not Brooke. They argue that he encourages her to cling to false hope, then switches over to Taylor or makes other questionable moves.

They believe Brooke merely wants a stable life with him but ends up undermined by his choices. Some mention that Ridge’s push-and-pull behavior is what keeps Brooke invested, and they suggest she would be happier if she distanced herself for good.

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook)

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook)

Other fans of The Bold and the Beautiful believe both Brooke and Taylor deserve better. They see the repeated pattern of heartbreak when Ridge goes back and forth, which leads them to suggest that each woman should walk away.

A few recall past storylines in which both had valid reasons to leave him behind, yet neither did for long. People in this camp point out how exhausting it is to watch a cycle that never ends.

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook)

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook)

Some fans mention they’ve stopped tuning in because it is upsetting to watch Brooke beg. Others hope the writers will introduce a new love interest to revitalize her story. A handful express disappointment with how both Brooke and Taylor appear to be stuck in the same plot.

This same group compares the women’s behavior, concluding that Taylor seems calmer and less insistent. Still, they say it’s clear she falls for Ridge’s charm every time.

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook)

Fans discuss The Bold and The Beautiful storyline around Ridge and Brooke (Image via Facebook)

As the debate rages on, a smaller faction says Ridge truly does care for Brooke despite his actions. They feel he overreacts when conflicts emerge and then looks for comfort with Taylor.

Members of this faction still believe a Brooke-Ridge reunion is inevitable on The Bold and the Beautiful. They recall previous times he returned to Brooke once she began focusing on someone else.

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook)

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook)

Recent developments on The Bold and the Beautiful

Recent episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful show tensions in several areas. Ridge remains at odds with those behind the takeover at Forrester Creations.

Carter and Hope initially worked together, but signs suggest both may be second-guessing their strategy. Meanwhile, Brooke is determined to persuade everyone that the takeover was misguided. She hopes the company will return to the original owners, yet she struggles to repair her bond with Ridge.

At the same time, family secrets and hidden ties have created new stress for other characters. This has led to speculation that there could be major shifts soon. Some think these complications might overshadow Brooke’s current attempt to sort out her future.

Still, most online chatter remains focused on whether she can stand up for herself. The Bold and the Beautiful fans are unsure if Brooke’s next move will finally free her from this cycle or if the past will keep repeating. There is no clear answer, but fans continue analyzing each new turn.

Fans can watch The Bold and The Beautiful on CBS.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback