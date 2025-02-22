The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Finn faces Luna, Steffy feels blindsided, and Hope feels betrayed

The Bold and the Beautiful, created by William J. Bell and Lee Phillip Bell, is a long-running American soap opera. It debuted in 1987 as a spin-off to The Young and the Restless. The soap is known for its dramatic storylines, and this week will be no different.

This week on The Bold and the Beautiful (February 24-28, 2025), the drama will be high stakes as major revelations shock the characters. Finn finally confronts Luna, which makes her cry as she cannot handle the news.

Steffy also learns the truth Finn has been hiding from her, which might cause turmoil in their relationship. Hope catches Carter in the middle of his act and feels betrayed, which could cause major shifts in their relationship and professional dynamics.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and contains spoilers for The Bold and the Beautiful

Finn's shocking revelation to Luna on The Bold and the Beautiful

Finn Finnegan can't stay silent any longer. After weeks of hints, he confesses to Luna Nozawa that he's her biological father. Luna breaks down, struggling to process the news, and this comes as a shock to her.

Luna's quest to find her father has defined her story, but learning it is Finn complicates things further. Their bond, already tense from recent clashes, now faces its biggest test.

The fallout won't stop there. Steffy's reaction to Finn's secret could turn their marriage upside down on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Steffy and Hope feel betrayed on The Bold and the Beautiful

Steffy Forrester feels betrayed after learning that Finn hid his tie to Luna. Old wounds from her past clashes with Luna resurface, mixing anger and confusion.

Steffy's trust in Finn breaks as she questions if he is hiding more from her. Can they fix things, or will this secret push them apart for good? Fans know Steffy doesn't back down from fights, but this one might be too personal to win.

Hope Logan overhears a conversation that makes her feel betrayed. Someone close to her—maybe Carter, or another ally—has been lying. The betrayal hits hard, shaking her faith in those around her. She spies on Carter and Daphne from the door and catches them kissing,

Apart from her personal life, Hope's focus on rebuilding her career at Forrester Creations could also collapse if she can't trust her team. Will she call out the liar or retreat to protect herself? Either way, her future looks messier by the minute.

Other major developments on The Bold and the Beautiful

Daphne Rose smells blood in the water. Carter Walton is drowning in guilt, and she's happy to push him under. Her mind games could ruin him before he sees it coming.

Ridge Forrester throws a party for Forrester Fragrance's launch. Too bad Finn and Steffy's meltdown might steal his spotlight. Celebrations never last long in this town on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Deacon Sharpe corners Sheila Carter with a warning: stay out of Finn's life. But Sheila's never been good at listening. History says she'll meddle until everything blows up.

Ava Jerome answers the door to a face she didn't want to see. Old enemy? New trouble? Either way, her plans are toast.

Finn's lie leaves everyone scrambling. Steffy's marriage is on life support. Hope's trust issues might cost her allies. Daphne's scheming could wreck Carter, and Ridge's big win could flop. Sheila? She's a ticking time bomb.

Tune in for high-stakes drama, ugly tears, and twists no one saw coming.

Fans can watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS.

