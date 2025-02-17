“She was clearly using him”—The Bold and The Beautiful fans react to whether Hope genuinely loved Carter or was just using him

Recently, on The Bold and The Beautiful, Carter Walton and Hope Logan seemed to be at odds regarding their decision to take over the Forrester Creations company from the Forrester family. Fans and viewers felt that Hope Logan used Carter to get hold of the company and did not truly hold any affection for him.

Fans took to Facebook to share their thoughts about the recent developments between Carter and Hope on The Bold and The Beautiful. One fan with the username titled Katherine Hope said,

Fans felt that Hope used Carter only for his support towards her. Without him, she would have never been able to conduct the coup and outsmart Ridge, Steffy, and Eric.

Fans shared that when she realized that Carter had a major shift in how he felt regarding the company and their control over it, she seemed to be interested in trying to protect her position instead of fixing her relationship with Carter.

Recent developments between Hope Logan and Carter Walton regarding Forrester Creations on The Bold and The Beautiful

Recently on the show, Carter Walton had a long and honest conversation with Brooke Logan, Hope's mother. Brooke opened up to him about how she felt it was extremely unethical of them to organize a coup and take control of Forrester Creations from the Forrester family, who actually owned the company.

While initially, Carter seemed to justify what he and Hope had done and tried telling Brooke that what Steffy had done to Hope was immoral and that they deserved what they had done, he later realized that he felt guilty, too. Carter Walton felt that he had betrayed Ridge Forrester, who was a very good and trustworthy friend to him, by orchestrating the takeover on The Bold and the Beautiful.

When Carter tried telling Hope that he felt uneasy with his conscience and that they should give the company back to Ridge, Eric, and Steffy in good faith, Hope seemed to be shocked and taken aback. She felt that Carter was trying to undermine her feelings and that everything he had done for her so far was in vain.

Hope Logan has a history of using people to try to get her way only for her gain on The Bold and The Beautiful. She disagreed with how Carter felt and viewers are yet to see the conversation with has with her mother Brooke Logan regarding the same.

CBS' The Bold and The Beautiful soap opera first aired on American television on March 23, 1987, and it is set in Los Angeles. The show was created by the producer couple Lee and William Bell and is based on themes of business rivalry, family drama, feuds, romantic engagements, and scandals.

The Bold and The Beautiful focuses mainly on the lives and happenings of the members of the Forrester, Logan, and Spencer families. Fans can watch The Bold and The Beautiful on CBS and Paramount+.

