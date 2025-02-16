The Bold and The Beautiful: 3 major developments to expect this week (February 17 to 21, 2025)

CBS' The Bold and The Beautiful is set in Los Angeles and first premiered in 1987 on American daytime television. The show was created by Lee and William Bell, the producer couple, and has won numerous Daytime Emmy Awards.

Ad

The Bold and The Beautiful has been a fan favorite for decades and focuses on the lives of the members of the Forrester, Spencer, Logan, and Carter families and their engagements with each other.

The upcoming week's episodes of The Bold and The Beautiful from February 17, 2025, to February 21, 2025, will have many major developments. Remy will finally get out of jail, Liam will have an extremely emotional and deep conversation with Steffy while Hope Logan will be at odds with Carter telling her the truth regarding his situation.

Ad

Trending

3 major developments to expect on The Bold and The Beautiful from February 17, 2025 to February 21, 2025

1) Remy is seen out of jail

In the upcoming week's episodes of The Bold and The Beautiful, Remy will finally be seen roaming around out of jail. He had recently been arrested and incarcerated for morphing Electra Forrester's pictures into nudes and also stalking her for years. Ever since Remy had been jailed, Electra was able to finally be free and enjoy her time with Will Spencer.

Ad

Ad

Remy will be seen going inside the Spencer mansion and sneaking around, trying to look around at things. During this, Luna Nozawa, who had been kept hidden in the mansion by Bill for a while, will spot and startle him. The two would talk to each other and potentially form an alliance as their vested interests lay in creating problems for Electra and Will.

2) Liam and Steffy's emotional conversation

Steffy and John Finnegan will be seen sitting down to talk to each other regarding Finn's confession about him being the biological father of Luna Nozawa while Liam will arrive at the cliff house to talk to Steffy regarding his current emotional state. Liam will open up to Steffy and explain to her how he has been struggling lately.

Ad

Ad

The two, who had formerly dated, will talk about how life was unpredictable. Liam will tell Steffy how he is unhappy with where he is in life at the current moment and that he wants things to change and work out for him. Steffy will comfort him to the best of her capabilities. The plotline hints at a possible reunion for the former lovers.

3) Hope and Carter's clash regarding business decisions

Ad

In the upcoming week's episodes of The Bold and The Beautiful, Hope and Carter will have a heated conversation. Carter Walton will finally tell Hope that he would want to give Forrester Creations back to the Forresters and not be the head of its administration. For a while, Carter had been struggling with his conscience regarding their decision to conduct the coup.

Ad

Hope will be shocked by Carter's sudden admission and not be on the same page as him. She will go to talk to her mother Brooke Logan for advice and make it clear that she has no plans in the near future of submitting to the demands of Ridge and Steffy Forrester.

Brooke on The Bold and The Beautiful, might try to make Hope understand how they had promised to return the company back to the Forrester family.

Ad

Fans and interested viewers of The Bold and The Beautiful can watch the show on CBS and Paramount+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback