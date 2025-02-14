  • home icon
What is happening with Carter on The Bold and the Beautiful? Plot dynamics explored

By Mansi Bajpai
Modified Feb 14, 2025 21:21 GMT
Carter Walton and Hope Logan in stills from The Bold and the Beautiful (Images via CBS)
Carter Walton has risen to be one of the most prominent characters on The Bold and the Beautiful, ever since the Logans' coup to take control of Forrester Creations. After playing a crucial role in the power struggle over the company, it seems that Carter will now deal with the consequences of his actions.

Spoilers indicate that, after a launch party at Forrester, Carter will remain distant, with many thoughts occupying his mind. It is likely that he might ask Hope if they should apologize to Ridge and Steffy Forrester, and give them the reins of the company back. Naturally, Hope shall even be blindsided by Carter's sudden attitude change, refusing to consider the suggestion of an apology and wondering what might have caused Carter to even think of it.

Given that Brooke Logan has been advocating for Carter and her daughter to take some responsibility, and even with Daphne Rose's presence in the company, it seems that Carter might be revisiting his choices. It remains to be seen whether the character will go through with his plan to apologize, and how this decision might affect the other characters on the soap.

What is Carter Walton's current storyline on The Bold and the Beautiful?

Carter Walton and Hope Logan at Forrester Creations in a still from The Bold and the Beautiful (Image via CBS)
Carter Walton's storyline rose prominently on The Bold and the Beautiful when he organized a coup to take control of Forrester Creations with his girlfriend Hope Logan. Carter was the one who spearheaded the idea, even drafting a trick document that transferred the ownership effectively. However, spoilers now indicate a shift in plot dynamics: Carter might be rethinking his choice of removing the Forresters from power and betraying Ridge Forrester and his daughter Steffy.

It seems that Carter's conscience is finally getting the better of him, making him feel guilty for betraying Ridge and swindling Forrester Creations from him. The character might even be considering drafting new paperwork that could hand control back to the Forrester family.

Carter Walton, Daphne Rose, and Hope Logan at Forrester Creations in a still from The Bold and the Beautiful (Image via CBS)
It remains to be seen how this storyline moves forward, especially given the number of characters directly involved in it. The first is Brooke Logan, who has been vehement in past episodes for Hope and Carter to make amends with Ridge.

Meanwhile, Steffy Forrester is back at Forrester Creations, reigniting her feud with Hope. To complicate matters further, Daphne Rose has also been a major player at the company from Steffy's side, unknown to the other characters. She is still trying to seduce Carter, adding some more drama to this already chaotic situation. Given that Hope and Carter will soon stop seeing eye to eye on how to deal with the Forresters, the plot might thicken in the upcoming episodes.

Audiences can watch The Bold and the Beautiful streaming online via CBS and Paramount+. New episodes of the soap are released via the platforms on all weekdays.

Edited by Sreerupa Das
