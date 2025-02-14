The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Hope gets furious as Carter regrets his actions

Forrester Creations is gearing up for more drama on The Bold and the Beautiful as the tussle to get supremacy becomes more intense. With Daphne Rose seducing Carter while Steffy looks for more ways to corner Carter and Hope, frictions are inevitable at the FC office. More complications may add on with Brooke stumbling upon Daphne's actions and Steffy's ploy.

Ad

Brooke, who has been appealing to Carter's conscience, is hoping to have him draw fresh LLC documents that she would hand over to Ridge and give his company back to him. Brooke is desperate to follow this path as her reunion with Ridge hangs on its success. Whether she succeeds in the long run remains to be seen. However, Carter has started to have second thoughts.

The Bold and the Beautiful storyline follows the Forrester versus Logans arc. The long-running CBS daily soap premiered in March 1987, focusing on the Forrester family's fashion business and its interaction with other influential families.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Carter talks ethics with Hope

Ad

As previously mentioned, Brooke Logan had a talk with Carter Walton about the unethical move of stealing Forrester Creations from the Forresters. While Carter justified his move by bringing up Steffy's unfair behavior towards Hope, Brooke continued to emphasize that the company belonged to the Forrester family, no matter what.

Initially, taken aback by Brooke's stand despite her daughter, Hope Logan, receiving ill-treatment from the people she was supporting, Carter's conscience made him rethink his actions. He felt bad to have back-stabbed his friend, Ridge Forrester, who trusted him.

Ad

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest Carter Walton will likely have a bad mood on Friday's episode as Ivy and Electra's jewelry line gets launched. Hope, noticing his temperament, may enquire about it.

Ad

Goaded by her, Carter will likely share his mental turmoil with his lady love. He may propose that they apologize to the Forrester family for their betrayal. He may particularly want to express his regret to his once-friend, Ridge, while suggesting that Hope apologize to her nemesis, Steffy.

Hope will possibly react negatively to Carter's proposition. Sine Hope and Steffy are longtime rivals, the former may loathe the idea of bending down before Steffy. As such, she may reject Carter's suggestion leading to a rift in their romance. Whether Daphne's romantic moves get an advantage with this rift, and whether Carter starts a new romance remains to be seen.

Ad

Also Read: The Bold and The Beautiful: 3 major developments to expect this week (February 10 to 14, 2025)

What else is due on Friday's The Bold and the Beautiful?

Ad

On Friday, February 14, 2025, The Bold and the Beautiful fans will witness the general anxiety leading up to the jewelry launch. All FC staff including Ivy, Electra, Zende, Katie, Hope, and Brooke will be seen discussing the launch and its possible success.

Daphne Rose, on the other hand, will be seen chatting with Ridge, Eric and Taylor at the Forrester mansion. She may assure her audience about the success of Steffy's plan and reiterate how Carter seems to be weakening. While she may recount how she put pressure on Carter's conscience, she is likely to leave her own attraction for the COO out of the conversation.

Ad

Around the jewelry line launch, Will Spencer will extend a supportive shoulder to his girlfriend Electra, assuring her of the success of the line. Later, the romantic duo may catch up with each other spending some loving moments together.

Also Read: Who is leaving The Bold and the Beautiful in 2025? All comings and goings explored

Stay tuned to The Bold and the Beautiful every weekday to catch more updates on Daphne's next moves on Carter and the brewing trouble in the Carter-Hope romance.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback