The Bold and the Beautiful weekly preview sees Carter stand firm with Ridge while Steffy brainstorms a plan to take down Carter and Hope

The Bold and the Beautiful's current plot dynamics have three parallel story arcs to keep viewers hooked. While the management change in Forrester Creations' office is the central storyline, Luna's inexplicable house arrest at Bill's mansion is another arc. A third and more distressing story arc is Luna's parentage, which revealed Finn as her biological father. This revelation is bound to come with fireworks on the show.

The past few weeks on The Bold and the Beautiful saw a new entrant, Daphne, who is Steffy's friend, trying to seduce Carter. On the other hand, Brooke was seen appealing to Carter's conscience about his coup amounting to betrayal. As such, Carter looked peeved and tried to convince Hope to apologize to the Forresters. Elsewhere, Luna's mother, Poppy, tries to dissuade Finn from disclosing his relationship with Luna.

Turmoil in business and personal relationships makes up an important part of The Bold and the Beautiful, the long-running CBS daily soap. Airing since March 1987, the soap's plot revolves around the Forrester family's haute couture business and other interactions.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoils Carter and Ridge's interaction

The upcoming episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful may find Carter Walton face-to-face with former friend Ridge Forrester. Ridge may decide on a surprise visit to his family company's office. He may look into his old office and find COO Carter there.

Carter Walton, who will likely look upset and downcast after his showdown with his girlfriend, Hope Logan, will likely be disturbed. Ridge may quip about a heavy head wearing the crown. While Carter will continue to feel guilty about his betrayal and may consider a change of heart, Ridge's snide remarks will be of no help.

On the contrary, if Ridge Forrester continues to blame Hope Logan and badmouth her while pushing the wrong buttons for Carter, the latter may shake off his guilt. Carter may even feel justified in his move and may need to stand in support of his lady love, particularly now that Hope is angry with his plan to apologize. As such, Carter may choose to dig in his heels and stay in power despite his conscience.

The Bold and the Beautiful: The Forresters chalk out a plan to bring down the betrayers

Steffy Forrester seems to have realized that her plan to break up Carter and Hope might not be easy. On one hand, her friend, Daphne Rose, has informed her that the couple is in sync, while on the other, Daphne herself is feeling attracted to Carter. In this scenario, Steffy has decided to appeal to Carter's good sense.

However, the former CEO of FC will be seen formulating other ideas to take down Carter, Brooke, and Hope. As always, Eric, Ridge, and Steffy believe Hope is the main culprit while Carter is a victim of Hope's manipulations. As for Brooke, Steffy and Taylor will assume that Brooke is trying to undo the coup to get her romance back with Ridge.

While Taylor Hayes may assure Steffy that her relationship with Ridge is strong and has no fear of Brooke Logan, Steffy may be more skeptical. As such, the Forrester president will strategize a smarter plan to get her company back.

The Bold and the Beautiful: The Finn and Luna story arcs

Finn Finnegan is Luna Nozawa's biological father (Image via Instagram/boldandbeautifulcbs)

Finn Finnegan's dilemma in The Bold and the Beautiful is palpable and understandable. The loyal husband has so far remained transparent with his wife. However, he realizes that his current secret may damage his marriage irreparably.

While his aunt and once-lover, Poppy Nozawa, asks him to remain quiet, the spoilers suggest he may make up his mind to spill all to Steffy by the end of the week. How well Steffy takes the shocking reveal remains to be seen.

Luna Nozawa, on the other hand, is hiding in the Spencer mansion, away from the world. The soap's spoilers hint that she will be discovered by Remy Pryce, who will arrive at Bill Spencer's place to fix the AC.

While Remy may wonder where he has seen Luna's photos, the latter will beg him to stay quiet about her whereabouts. However, when Remy requests to have his job at Il Giardino back, he may pose a problem for Luna.

Stay tuned to The Bold and the Beautiful every weekday for more updates on the Steffy-Finn complication and Remy's role in Luna's story arc.

