The Bold and the Beautiful weekly recap (February 10 to 14, 2025): Carter feels guilty while Forresters plan their next move

Valentine’s Day week on the CBS soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful was full of big surprises, guilt, and power struggles. Finn struggled with the truth about Luna being his daughter, knowing it could ruin his life with Steffy. Poppy urged him to stay quiet, while Luna faced the fallout from her past mistakes.

At Forrester Creations, things got even more intense as Carter felt guilty about taking over the company. Steffy and Ridge worked on a plan to take it back, while Brooke tried to change Carter’s mind. Hope wanted to prove herself, but her plans fell apart on Valentine’s Day, leaving her heartbroken.

The jewelry line launch was a success, but emotions were running high. Ridge and Carter had a tense showdown, and Finn’s delay in telling the truth only made things worse.

The Bold and the Beautiful weekly recap for episodes aired from February 10 to 14, 2025

February 10, 2025: Finn struggled to confess the truth

At the beginning of the week on The Bold and the Beautiful, Finn had a hard time telling Steffy that Luna was his daughter, even though she believed they could handle anything together. Meanwhile, Brooke begged Ridge to come home, but Taylor warned him that Brooke was only causing him pain.

At the Spencer Estate, Liam was upset about Luna’s past, while Bill didn’t seem to care. As Steffy and Finn got ready to celebrate their anniversary, Finn promised himself he would tell her the truth the next day.

February 11, 2025: Forrester family spends moments of joy

Finn was still struggling with the fact that Luna was his daughter and didn’t know how to tell Steffy, as Poppy tried to convince him to keep it a secret. Luna thought about her past mistakes and was worried about how Finn saw her now. Meanwhile, Ridge and Taylor spent time together and grew closer, while Steffy felt relieved about Luna's current whereabouts.`

February 12, 2025: Finn confronted Poppy about Luna’s paternity

In the middle of the week on The Bold and the Beautiful, Finn confronted Poppy about Luna’s paternity, struggling with the shocking news that she was his daughter. Poppy begged him not to tell Steffy, but Finn believed she had the right to know.

Meanwhile, Luna stuck at home under house arrest, felt guilty and feared Finn would never forgive her. Bill secretly kept Luna away from Poppy, who was desperately looking for her. Later, Li and Finn talked about Luna’s father, with Finn holding onto the painful truth.

February 13, 2025: Carter struggled with his role in the takeover

Carter struggled with guilt over his part in taking over Forrester Creations, but Hope tried to reassure him that they were doing the right thing. Meanwhile, Steffy changed her approach and told Daphne to appeal to Carter’s emotions instead of trying to seduce him.

Brooke worried about Carter’s growing doubts, while Ridge and Eric felt he was too far gone to change his mind. Daphne warned Carter to think carefully about his choices, and Brooke urged him to reconsider.

February 14, 2025: Hope had a disastrous Valentine’s Day

At the end of the week on The Bold and the Beautiful, Hope had a terrible Valentine’s Day as tensions at Forrester Creations reached their peak. She argued with Steffy about Brooke’s role in the company, while Carter felt guilty for betraying Ridge and Steffy to take control.

Even though the jewelry line launch was successful, Carter still felt like a traitor. Hope was devastated when he talked about stepping away. Meanwhile, Finn struggled with the truth about Luna, and Ridge confronted Carter, leading to an intense showdown.

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful can watch the new episodes on CBS and Paramount Plus

