“Phony scent that only mesmerizes Carter”—The Bold and the Beautiful fans are fed up with Carter and Daphne’s dragged-out storyline.

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful have been voicing growing frustration with the ongoing saga featuring Carter Walton and Daphne Rose. They feel that the plot has taken an odd turn.

Many point to the way Daphne’s fragrance seems to lure Carter away from better judgment. These opinions have been spreading across social media, and the conversation shows no signs of slowing.

Some recall how this storyline began as a simple business angle. Now, it feels stretched. The script keeps Carter hovering around Daphne while fans wait for him to snap out of it.

Fresh comments call for a shift in direction every day. The chatter is louder than ever, and people wonder whether the show’s creators will address these concerns soon or keep the tension going.

The hottest comment is blunt:

“Im so sick of this Daphne broad and this phony scent that only mesmerize Carter.”

That line has repeatedly appeared online, and many agree that the fragrance theme has been ongoing for too long.

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook/@The Bold and the Beautiful✅)

Similar opinions focus on the idea that Carter’s intellect seems lost when Daphne walks in. Some watchers joke that even other characters are drawn in by her perfume cloud, making the plot unrealistic.

Others bring up the fact that Carter’s character was once known for strong principles, so his sudden enchantment feels out of place.

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook/@The Bold and the Beautiful✅)

Several fans mention they have been loyal viewers for years, but they are finding themselves stepping away from the screen. They question the creative team’s motivation and keep hoping Carter will break free.

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook/@The Bold and the Beautiful✅)

Others show annoyance with Daphne’s ongoing aim to snag Carter. They say it’s tedious and wish the writers would pick up the pace. A handful of viewers also blame Steffy Forrester for encouraging this scheme, though their comments often include bigger complaints about the entire storyline.

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook/@The Bold and the Beautiful✅)

People who share these views emphasize that the show has tackled exciting arcs before, so this current focus on perfume and mind games feels drawn out. Some give credit to the actors for doing their best, but they keep pointing fingers at the writing for stretching this plot.

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook/@The Bold and the Beautiful✅)

Recent Developments of The Bold and the Beautiful

Carter is caught in a dilemma. Daphne has been flirting openly, and rumors say she’s doing it to weaken his loyalty to Hope Logan. Brooke Logan stumbled across a conversation that hinted Daphne and Steffy Forrester have a hidden plan, which only adds to the tension.

Reports also suggest that Carter is torn between his feelings for Hope and possible guilt over how he took charge of Forrester Creations. Brooke’s discovery could tip the scales. Some wonder if she will expose Steffy and Daphne’s ploy or talk Carter into rethinking his actions.

Fans following these updates note that this storyline has moved beyond a simple business quarrel. The main question is whether Carter’s connection with Hope will survive Daphne’s tactics.

His sense of right and wrong seems clouded every time Daphne appears. Fans wait to see if he steps back from her so-called magic spell or falls deeper under its influence.

Many keep tuning in, but they long for a faster pace. Their posts reflect a wish for a more authentic direction. Whether the writers plan to wrap this up soon is unclear, yet the social media buzz remains lively.

If there’s one thing that unites The Bold and the Beautiful audience at the moment, it’s the growing call to resolve Carter and Daphne’s perfume-driven drama once and for all.

Fans can watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS.

