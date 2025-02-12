  • home icon
  • Daily Soaps
  • “We’re tired of Brooke and Ridge”—The Bold and the Beautiful fans grow frustrated and call for a new love interest for Brooke

“We’re tired of Brooke and Ridge”—The Bold and the Beautiful fans grow frustrated and call for a new love interest for Brooke

By Preethika Vijayakumar
Modified Feb 12, 2025 18:31 GMT
Ridge with Brooke and Taylor on The Bold and The Beautiful (Image via Facebook/@The Bold and The Beautiful)
Ridge with Brooke and Taylor on The Bold and The Beautiful (Image via Facebook/@The Bold and The Beautiful)

Fans who have followed The Bold and the Beautiful for years have watched Brooke and Ridge drift apart and reconcile many times. Lately, a lot of people online have been saying this plot has grown stale.

This couple once earned plenty of admiration, but many online discussions now show a shift in mood. Some watchers recall how they once supported Brooke and Ridge as a leading pair. Others feel their storyline keeps going in circles with no fresh angle. The repeated arguments and brief resolutions do not seem to satisfy fans.

“We’re tired of Brooke and Ridge,” one comment read.

Many folks chimed in with the same viewpoint, asking the writers to close the door on this couple for good. A few people suggested that Ridge and Taylor belong together, leaving Brooke free for a different path.

also-read-trending Trending
Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook/@The Bold and the Beautiful)
Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook/@The Bold and the Beautiful)
Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook/@The Bold and the Beautiful)
Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook/@The Bold and the Beautiful)

Some watchers talked about Brooke's habit of chasing Ridge. A group of them said they were tired of her begging him to stay since he seemed quick to blame her or her family for anything that went wrong. A few people joked that Ridge is always moody, and Brooke should realize that she can do better.

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook/@The Bold and the Beautiful)
Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook/@The Bold and the Beautiful)

Another set of comments focused on the idea that the show would benefit from a shake-up. They called for a completely new male character.

They pictured Brooke standing on her own for a while and building a life separate from all the drama.

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook/@The Bold and the Beautiful)
Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook/@The Bold and the Beautiful)

One more angle emerged from fans who enjoyed Bill and Brooke's history. That group mentioned they share a granddaughter and have a bond. Some think Bill is a better match than Ridge.

Still, the dominant call is for a brand-new guy with a fresh backstory, so Brooke can finally move on.

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook/@The Bold and the Beautiful✅)
Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook/@The Bold and the Beautiful✅)

Recent developments in The Bold and the Beautiful

In recent storylines, Brooke took the CEO position at Forrester Creations, claiming she wanted to help Ridge regain leadership. Ridge, though, felt blindsided. He viewed her actions as a serious breach of trust, given that she shared news of the takeover before discussing it with him.

Tensions grew when Taylor found Brooke at the mansion, arguing her case. Brooke insisted she still stood by Ridge, but he seemed torn, knowing he had already started leaning on Taylor. He accused Brooke of undercutting him and not respecting the bond they once had.

Some key moments showed Brooke declaring she regretted setting foot in the Forrester home at all, suggesting she was done with old patterns.

Ridge, in turn, expressed shock at how she put Hope and Carter in charge without talking to him first. The question now is whether Ridge will circle back to Brooke yet again or move forward in a new direction.

For now, Brooke, Ridge, and Taylor remain central. The next few weeks of The Bold and the Beautiful could reveal whether any of these characters make a break from the usual cycle.

Meanwhile, cast members keep filming scenes that highlight friction among the Forrester clan, as leadership battles at Forrester Creations remain a key point.

Fans can watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS.

Quick Links

Edited by Arunava Dutta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी