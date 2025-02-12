“We’re tired of Brooke and Ridge”—The Bold and the Beautiful fans grow frustrated and call for a new love interest for Brooke

Fans who have followed The Bold and the Beautiful for years have watched Brooke and Ridge drift apart and reconcile many times. Lately, a lot of people online have been saying this plot has grown stale.

This couple once earned plenty of admiration, but many online discussions now show a shift in mood. Some watchers recall how they once supported Brooke and Ridge as a leading pair. Others feel their storyline keeps going in circles with no fresh angle. The repeated arguments and brief resolutions do not seem to satisfy fans.

“We’re tired of Brooke and Ridge,” one comment read.

Many folks chimed in with the same viewpoint, asking the writers to close the door on this couple for good. A few people suggested that Ridge and Taylor belong together, leaving Brooke free for a different path.

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook/@The Bold and the Beautiful)

Some watchers talked about Brooke's habit of chasing Ridge. A group of them said they were tired of her begging him to stay since he seemed quick to blame her or her family for anything that went wrong. A few people joked that Ridge is always moody, and Brooke should realize that she can do better.

Another set of comments focused on the idea that the show would benefit from a shake-up. They called for a completely new male character.

They pictured Brooke standing on her own for a while and building a life separate from all the drama.

One more angle emerged from fans who enjoyed Bill and Brooke's history. That group mentioned they share a granddaughter and have a bond. Some think Bill is a better match than Ridge.

Still, the dominant call is for a brand-new guy with a fresh backstory, so Brooke can finally move on.

Recent developments in The Bold and the Beautiful

In recent storylines, Brooke took the CEO position at Forrester Creations, claiming she wanted to help Ridge regain leadership. Ridge, though, felt blindsided. He viewed her actions as a serious breach of trust, given that she shared news of the takeover before discussing it with him.

Tensions grew when Taylor found Brooke at the mansion, arguing her case. Brooke insisted she still stood by Ridge, but he seemed torn, knowing he had already started leaning on Taylor. He accused Brooke of undercutting him and not respecting the bond they once had.

Some key moments showed Brooke declaring she regretted setting foot in the Forrester home at all, suggesting she was done with old patterns.

Ridge, in turn, expressed shock at how she put Hope and Carter in charge without talking to him first. The question now is whether Ridge will circle back to Brooke yet again or move forward in a new direction.

For now, Brooke, Ridge, and Taylor remain central. The next few weeks of The Bold and the Beautiful could reveal whether any of these characters make a break from the usual cycle.

Meanwhile, cast members keep filming scenes that highlight friction among the Forrester clan, as leadership battles at Forrester Creations remain a key point.

Fans can watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS.

