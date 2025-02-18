"Steffy is selfish and toxic"—The Bold and the Beautiful fans call out Steffy for trying to take credit for Carter’s jewelry line

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) is an American soap opera that premiered on March 23, 1987, created by William J. Bell and Lee Phillip Bell. Set in Los Angeles, it follows the Forrester family and their fashion empire.

Currently, Steffy confronts Carter, feeling her contributions to Forrester Creations' jewelry line are being overlooked.

With this, fans have shared their concerns by commenting on a Facebook post. One fan with the username Jenna Win commented:

"Steffy is selfish and toxic. She wants credit for everything that she didn’t work for."

As per the comments on the Facebook post, some people believe Steffy is taking credit for things she didn't contribute to, such as the jewelry line. Some of these comments include:

Fan reactions (Image via Facebook/@Ava Weaver)

They point out Carter and Ivy's involvement, with some arguing Hope shouldn't take credit either, as she hasn't done much either.

More about Steffy trying to take credit for Carter’s jewelry line

When Steffy Forrester learns that Carter Walton is claiming credit for the success of Forrester Creations' new jewelry line, she becomes enraged on the most recent episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful. As Carter gets all the credit, Steffy, who has put in countless hours behind the scenes on the collection, feels totally ignored. She feels her efforts are being overlooked, which exacerbates her dissatisfaction.

Steffy confronts Carter, angry and disappointed. She claims that without her artistic influence, the jewelry line would not have been as successful. Carter, attempting to remain professional, emphasizes that the collection is the result of collaborative efforts and that everyone involved deserves praise. He claims that Steffy played a major part, but she is not convinced.

Steffy grows increasingly vocal about feeling overlooked, believing her vision and experience deserve more recognition. She resents Carter for taking the spotlight.

Carter stays composed and respects her views, admitting the jewelry line wouldn’t be the same without her. However, Steffy still feels her efforts are being minimized.

Cast of The Bold and the Beautiful

The cast of The Bold and the Beautiful includes both seasoned and younger stars. The cast includes Matthew Atkinson as Thomas Forrester and Kimberlin Brown as Sheila Carter. The cast also stars Scott Clifton as Liam Spencer and Thorsten Kaye as Ridge Forrester on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Brooke Logan, played by Katherine Kelly Lang, and Steffy Forrester, played by Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, are both major characters in the show's continuous storyline. Another long-standing character is Eric Forrester. He is played by John McCook. Delon de Metz as Zende Forrester Dominguez, Don Diamont as Bill Spencer Jr., and Jennifer Gareis as Donna Logan are also part of the recurring cast.

