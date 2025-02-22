Familial harmony and corporate success face challenges on The Bold and the Beautiful in the upcoming week of February 24, 2025. As the Forrester family struggles to take back their lawful rights over their family business, their central family member, Steffy, reels under marital stress as past secrets are uncovered.

The past couple of weeks saw Steffy's husband, Finn, learn that he fathered the murderer Luna, who was also his wife's kidnapper. While he wanted to come clean to his wife, Luna's mother, Poppy, pointed out the dangers of the revelation including a broken marriage. However, as per the preview, Finn will likely disclose his secret to Steffy and how their marriage gets affected remains to be seen.

On the other hand, Luna, who was put under house arrest by Bill Spencer, was spotted by the crook, Remy. Elsewhere, Carter started feeling guilty for his past actions and suggested to Hope that they apologize to the Forresters. An upset Hope refused and in the meantime, Daphne eyed Carter to allure him away from Hope. The preview suggests that Daphne might push this intimacy forward in the upcoming episodes.

Meanwhile, complicated story arcs continue to add to the thrill of The Bold and the Beautiful, since its premiere in March 1987. The long-running CBS daily soap focuses on the Forrester family, its fashion business, and its interactions with other families like the Logans and the Spencers.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

The Bold and the Beautiful preview finds Steffy reeling under Finn's confession

The previous week saw Finn Finnegan overcome the dilemma and start to unburden his past to his wife, Steffy Forrester. While Steffy had guessed something was weighing Finn down, his revelation that he had a one-night intimacy with his adoptive aunt, Poppy Nozawa, left Steffy both angry and sad.

While she was disgusted at Poppy's unfair behavior, she felt sad for the 18-year-old Finn, who in her eyes was a victim. As such, Steffy responded by hugging and consoling her husband. However, Finn warned that there was more to the story that may be unpleasant for her.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest Finn will likely open up completely and spill about his and Luna's relationship. A shocked Steffy may be in denial initially. However, after Finn refutes any scope of a mistaken test result, Steffy will be devastated to know that the criminal who had kidnapped her and left her to die, is her husband's daughter.

Since Steffy was traumatized by her last encounter with Luna, she would not be able to accept this news rationally. This is likely to put a strain on their marriage as Poppy predicted.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Daphne makes her move on Carter

Despite Steffy calling off her plan to seduce Carter Walton away from his girlfriend, Hope Logan, Daphne Rose admitted that she found Carter attractive. In the past week, Daphne worked her charm on Carter multiple times. She even appealed to his conscience to rethink his betrayal of Ridge.

The coming week may find Daphne taking a bolder step toward Carter as The Bold and the Beautiful preview suggests. She may try a more intimate move on the repentant COO which he may find tough to resist.

Since he is suffering from a semi-fallout with Hope Logan, Carter may be tempted to find respite in Daphne Rose. This will likely jeopardize the Carter-Hope romance forever.

Ridge, Sheila, and other story arcs during February 24, 2025

Ridge Forrester recently met his former best friend, Carter, and found him repentant. While Carter's betrayal had shocked Ridge, he felt he could turn him around. To his pleasure, the two men hugged and Ridge helped Carter bandage his bleeding hand.

While Ridge still had an ugly altercation with Hope Logan where Carter stood up for his girlfriend, it gave Ridge fresh hope to plan and take back his family company from the betrayers. The upcoming week of The Bold and the Beautiful will find Ridge upbeat about taking back control of Forrester Creations while he witnesses the successful launch of the Forrester Fragrance Line.

Elsewhere, Sheila Carter had pushed Remy Pryce on Bill Spencer, as the AC repair expert, "Dario". Since Remy met Luna and was told to keep silent about it, he knows their secret. Whether Remy will reveal the secret to Sheila, or hold on to it to blackmail her later, remains to be seen.

Sheila may spot Poppy in her restaurant and have a chat with her. She will get more interested in her son, Finn, and her old rival, Taylor Hayes, who she had shot once in the past. Deacon Sharpe may advise her to stay away from Finn and Taylor to avoid future conflicts.

Stay tuned to CBS every weekday to catch the latest drama on upcoming episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful.

