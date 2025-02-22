The Bold and the Beautiful weekly recap (February 17 to 21, 2025): Forrester Creations falls apart as truths and betrayals explode

The previous week on the CBS soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful delivered shocking revelations and emotional confrontations, shaking up the important players of Forrester Creations. Carter struggled with guilt for betraying Ridge, while Hope stayed by his side, defending their leadership.

Meanwhile, Steffy grew more frustrated as she watched her family’s legacy slip further out of her control. Ridge clashed with Brooke and Carter as tensions rose, accusing them of ruining Forrester’s future.

Hope’s constant support for Carter made things worse, while Finn battled with a life-changing secret that could destroy his marriage to Steffy. Relationships were pushed to the limit, and past decisions weighed heavily on everyone.

By the week's end, shocking secrets were revealed, leaving many lives in chaos. Finn’s confession about his past with Poppy devastated Steffy, and Luna's troubled history resurfaced unexpectedly. The drama peaked with painful breakups, surprising alliances, and a dark twist that left fans wondering what would happen next.

The Bold and the Beautiful weekly recap for episodes aired from February 17 to 21, 2025

February 17, 2025: Carter’s guilt and Ridge’s heartbreak

At the beginning of the week on The Bold and the Beautiful, Carter struggled with guilt for betraying Ridge, even though he tried to justify taking over the company. Ridge confronted him, heartbroken over losing their close bond.

Meanwhile, Hope vented to Brooke, defending Carter’s actions and promising to protect him from falling apart. Steffy and Zende reviewed the jewelry launch’s results, which made Steffy even more determined to win back Forrester Creations.

February 18, 2025: Hope stood her ground against Ridge

Hope stood up to Ridge, defending her and Carter’s leadership at Forrester Creations. Ridge accused Carter of feeling guilty and called their success “ill-gotten gains.” Then, he walked out.

Meanwhile, Brooke admitted to Ridge that she became CEO to help Carter but would step down if Ridge returned. Steffy grew more frustrated, hoping someone would break Carter’s loyalty to Hope. Later, Hope comforted Carter with a tearful kiss, promising to protect their future together.

February 19, 2025: Ridge walked away from Brooke

In the middle of the week on The Bold and the Beautiful, Brooke begs Ridge to come back to her, but he blames her for supporting Hope’s control over Carter. Hope encouraged Carter to stay strong against Ridge and Steffy, saying their takeover saved Forrester Creations.

Meanwhile, Finn struggled with whether to tell Steffy the truth about Luna. Taylor stayed hopeful that Ridge still loved her, not knowing Brooke was trying to win him back.

February 20, 2025: Finn struggled to reveal the truth

Finn told Poppy he wanted to confess Luna’s secret to Steffy, even though he feared it might ruin his marriage. Poppy begged him to stay quiet, but Finn said he needed to be honest.

Meanwhile, Liam and Steffy grew closer while co-parenting, and Liam admitted feeling lonely, especially after no one remembered his birthday. Luna stuck at Bill’s mansion, thought about her past mistakes. Finn eventually went home to Steffy, torn over how to tell her the painful truth.

February 21, 2025: Steffy learned Finn’s shocking secret

By the end of the week on The Bold and the Beautiful, Finn told Steffy that his life-changing news was about a woman from his past, well we all knew it was his aunt Poppy, who he had dated when he was 18. Steffy was shocked and angry, blaming Poppy for Finn’s pain. She even connected Luna’s troubled past to her mother’s mistakes.

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus

