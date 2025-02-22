The Bold and the Beautiful recap (February 21, 2025): Finn drops the bombshell, Bill hires Remy, and Li seeks forgiveness

The recent episode of the CBS soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful aired on February 21, 2025, was filled with drama as Finn finally revealed a shocking secret from his past to Steffy, leaving her stunned. Meanwhile, Bill struggled with a broken air conditioner at Il Giardino and reluctantly considered hiring Remy after Sheila’s unexpected suggestion.

At the hospital, Li asked Poppy for forgiveness, hoping to fix their broken relationship. Meanwhile, Luna remained in hiding at Bill’s house but was caught off guard by an unexpected visitor.

As tensions rose, Finn’s confession about his past with Poppy shocked Steffy, while Sheila pushed Remy to use a fake name to get a job with Bill, leading to even more secrets and shifting alliances.

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for the episode aired on Friday, February 21, 2025

Finn reveals a secret

At the cliff house on The Bold and the Beautiful, Steffy was eager to hear the secret Finn had been struggling to share. When she asked if it was work-related, he admitted it was personal, something from his past. He revealed that, when he was eighteen, he had been involved with a woman who was none other than Poppy.

Steffy was shocked and angry that Finn’s aunt (though not by blood) had taken advantage of him. She comforted him but sensed he wasn’t done. Finn warned her that what he had to say next would be even worse. The episode ended with Steffy anxiously waiting for his next revelation.

Li asks Poppy for Forgiveness

At the hospital on The Bold and the Beautiful, Poppy was deep in thought, still shaken by Finn’s decision to tell Steffy the truth. Li arrived and noticed her distress, asking if she was unwell. Poppy admitted it wasn’t physical but emotional.

Li assumed it was about Luna and expressed regret for how she had treated them. She admitted her mistakes and asked Poppy for forgiveness. Though Poppy didn’t respond right away, their conversation signaled a possible step toward healing.

Sheila’s plan for Remy and Bill

At Il Giardino, Remy asked Sheila for his old job back. She hesitated, knowing his past, but admitted she had also made mistakes.

When Bill arrived frustrated about his broken air conditioning, Remy saw a chance. Sheila gave him the fake name “Dario” and urged him to use it. Though skeptical, Bill was desperate enough to consider hiring him, while Sheila pushed Remy to take advantage of the opportunity.

Luna comes face-to-face with Remy

At Bill’s house, Luna stayed hidden, knowing everyone believed she was in jail. As she tried to cool off with a magazine, Bill arrived and warned her to stay out of sight because someone was coming to fix the A/C.

When Remy showed up, he was shocked by the large amount of money Bill gave him to keep quiet. As he started working, Luna casually walked in and asked about the repairs. Remy quickly recognized her as the Forrester intern accused of double homicide. Tension filled the room as Luna realized he knew exactly who she was.

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus

