The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Steffy surprises Liam as Poppy pressures Finn to stay silent

The current plot of The Bold and the Beautiful revolves around Steffy Forrester as fans can expect more drama after her husband, Finn, comes clean about his relationship with Luna. In the meantime, Steffy is busy with her plans to take back the family company, Forrester Creations. However, she seems to have noticed Finn being preoccupied.

The past few episodes on the soap showed Finn's dilemma after the paternity test revealed he was Luna's father. While he struggled with the news, he was worried about how his wife may react upon learning that her kidnapper was Finn's daughter. However, Steffy was shown placing a lot of trust in Finn's loyalty and honesty.

On the other hand, Hope and Carter's relationship seemed to have encountered an issue. While Steffy's plan to use Daphne to seduce Carter did not work out, Daphne and Brooke's appeal to Carter's conscience shook the resolve of the COO. Following that, when Ridge landed in his office, the estranged best friends hugged and made up, which shocked Hope.

The Bold and the Beautiful is one of the long-running CBS daily soaps presenting the equation of the Forrester family with the Logans and the Spencers. The soap premiered in March 1987.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Liam unburdens to Steffy

Recent plot dynamics saw Liam Spencer visiting his father Bill Spencer Jr. at the Spencer mansion. He was worried that his father was staying at home most of the time and enquired about the unexplained move.

In Thursday's episode, Liam Spencer is likely to meet Steffy Forrester to discuss his loneliness. He may consider opening up about not having a woman in his life. While he may congratulate her for her stable marriage, he may lament that he could not keep down his marriage with Hope.

Steffy Forrester will likely console Liam and point out that they have Kelly Spencer between them, binding them together. She will also emphasize how he was a good father to Kelly, and also to Beth, who he shared with Hope. As such, Steffy will try to lift Liam's spirits as a good friend. Whether the plot is pushing for a future reunion between Steffy and Liam is as yet unclear.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Poppy continues to warn Finn

As The Bold and the Beautiful fans know, Finn Finnegan is in a dilemma over his newly-revealed daughter, Luna. While he has been contemplating being honest with his wife, Steffy, Luna's mother, Poppy Nozawa, has been asking him to hold on to the secret.

Thursday's episode dated February 20, 2025, will find Poppy once again pleading with Finn to hold his tongue. She may offer him various reasons to consider such as how it may affect his reputation, his family life and his relationship with his adoptive mother. Moreover, it will ruin her recently earned friendship with her sister, Li.

Finn realizes all the dangers related to disclosing the truth to Steffy. His mother, Li Nozawa, would lose her trust in him. However, a bigger danger would be Steffy knowing that her kidnapper is her husband's daughter. He knows Steffy will not accept Luna.

However, Finn prides himself in being an honest partner to Steffy and will not want to have any secrets in his marriage. As such, he will resolve to confide in Steffy, despite Poppy advising him against it.

Stay tuned to The Bold and the Beautiful every weekday for the latest updates on Finn's resolution and Steffy's reaction to the disclosure.

