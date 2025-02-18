The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next 2 weeks (February 19 to 28, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

A lot is going to be unfolded on The Bold and the Beautiful from February 19 to February 28, 2025. Long-running conflicts take fresh turns while a few new faces threaten the current balance.

Fans can look forward to tense conversations, hidden truths, and a potential romantic shift. Some characters face deep regrets, and others try to cling to their positions at Forrester Creations, even if it means clashing with people they care about.

A spark flares between Will and Electra at Forrester, stirring curiosity about where things might lead. In the meantime, Liam wrestles with a personal crisis and confides in Steffy, unaware of the storm brewing in her own life.

Finn's buried secret about Luna could change his marriage forever, and Carter's bold moves in the company keep him at odds with Ridge. A few other twists promise to shake up old alliances and spark fresh rivalries.

Liam's crossroad on The Bold and the Beautiful

Liam struggles with a wave of uncertainty, thinking his life would look different by now on The Bold and the Beautiful. Steffy steps in and tries to remind him of all the good he brings to his loved ones. Her gesture comes at a tricky time, though.

She can sense that turmoil is about to hit her household, too, so her support for Liam might be a welcome distraction from her worries. Whether this leads to more time together remains to be seen, but the tension is set to grow if Finn's honesty wavers any longer.

Meanwhile, Will is on an upward path at Forrester Creations. Electra's presence prompts chatter in the corridors, especially once they're spotted enjoying each other's company outside regular work hours.

Their developing bond could spell trouble or be a happy break from some of the heavier drama. Observers wonder if young love will stay on track amid bigger shakeups in the fashion world.

Finn's Struggle with Luna's true parentage on The Bold and the Beautiful

Finn keeps trying to tell Steffy he is Luna's father but keeps losing his nerve. Poppy, who is determined to keep this information out of Steffy's ears, urges Finn to remain quiet. Guilt weighs on him, though.

The conflict builds, and any day now, Steffy might hear the truth in a way that puts Finn in a harsher light. A delay in honesty is a habit that raises suspicion.

This story may not stay under wraps for long, and once it bursts wide open, there could be fallout for several people, especially if Bill Spencer seizes the chance to flex his influence.

Luna's encounters become more complicated when Remy Pryce shows up. He appears out of nowhere, offering an opportunity for Luna to either form an alliance or slip further into deception.

There's also talk that Remy connects with Deacon Sharpe, who has a knack for second chances. Whether they collaborate or clash might shape Luna's next move.

Carter's showdown and Hope's efforts on The Bold and the Beautiful

Tension rises between Carter and Ridge over a jewel-related fiasco at Forrester on The Bold and the Beautiful. Carter isn't backing down. Ridge wants to protect Steffy's interests, but Carter is firm in what he believes is right.

This standoff shows no signs of cooling. Hope tries to protect her plans and quickly runs to Brooke, insisting they must stand united. The question is whether that unity can stand up to Ridge's determination to keep control over future projects.

Brooke has overheard more than one private chat, and that could be used to fuel discussions that place Carter under even more scrutiny.

While the boardroom sees one battle, another brews as Li attempts to reach out to Poppy. Regret drives her to ask for forgiveness, but that plea could come too late. Poppy's fear of losing her grip on Luna's secret might clash with Li's wishes for a peaceful resolution.

Surprise visits and final twists on The Bold and the Beautiful

Deacon on The Bold and The Beautiful (Image via Facebook/@The Bold and The Beautiful)

Remy's sudden arrival stirs curiosity, and his motives remain unclear. Some suspect Bill planted him to test people's loyalties, while others believe he might be searching for personal gain.

A brief visit to Deacon reveals he's seeking a second shot at the workforce. Deacon's past choices often hint that he might take a risk if he sees a bigger payoff down the road.

Steffy soon faces the reality of Finn's confession, though she might learn the news from someone other than her husband. That possibility hints at heartbreak or a blowup that extends beyond their house.

This next stretch holds a mix of romance, workplace power plays, and big reveals that could leave relationships in disarray.

Fans can watch The Bold and The Beautiful on CBS.

