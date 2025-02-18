The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Ridge loses patience with Hope while Steffy and Eric scheme

The drama continues to revolve around Forrester Creations as The Bold and the Beautiful teases Hope's stand against Ridge on Tuesday's episode, dated February 18, 2025. Hope may have all the reasons to feel shaky as the current situation hints at taking her back to the old equation with arch-rival, Steffy.

The past few weeks on The Bold and the Beautiful have been gearing up for a change of heart for Carter after Brooke appealed to his conscience. Besides Brooke, the new fragrance consultant, Daphne, also tried to make Carter join the Forresters team.

As Carter's moral compass started responding, he offered to apologize to the Forresters and urged his lady love to do the same, enraging Hope. On the other hand, Finn continues to weigh his options about coming clean to Steffy. His moral stand wants him to confess his relationship with Luna, while Poppy warned him against it.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Ridge irritated with Hope again

Monday, February 17, 2025, found Carter Walton and Ridge Forrester face-to-face after a long time. While Ridge used the term "brother" as a taunt to point fingers at Carter's betrayal, the guilty COO justified his actions, blaming Ridge and Steffy for creating a toxic work atmosphere.

After dropping his accusations at his once-friend, Carter, when Ridge started out of the office, Carter pulled him into an emotional hug, claiming to miss his friend. When Ridge responded with the same feelings and action, Hope Logan walked in and witnessed the scene.

Tuesday's episode promises more drama between Hope, Carter, and Ridge. It is likely that Hope will feel justified about worrying for Carter's protection since the scene of the two men hugging will mean Ridge has manipulated Carter. As such, the Logan lady will likely express her opinion about the Forresters openly.

In retaliation, Ridge Forrester may start blaming her again and calling her names. As the verbal altercation ensues, Carter may feel the need to come to Hope's rescue. This is likely to infuriate Ridge further and threaten his renewed truce with Carter.

Disgusted with the situation, Ridge may walk out of the room but he is likely to be more determined to get his company back from the Logans.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Steffy plans to formulate a new plan

Steffy Forrester's plan of unleashing Daphne Rose's charm on Carter and seducing him stays on hold at the moment. While Daphne informed Steffy that the Carter-Hope duo were well in sync, Daphne herself started admiring Carter. As such, Steffy has almost called the scheme off.

On the other hand, the Forresters' lawyer, Justin Barber, has not been able to find any legal loophole to pull down Carter Walton and Brooke Logan from Forrester Creations. This also necessitates a new strategy.

After his emotional encounter with Carter and a more frictional one with Hope, Ridge will likely get down with his father, Eric Forrester, and daughter, Steffy, to chalk out a new plan to derail Carter and Hope. However, this plan may be tricky and sneaky for the current management.

While Steffy is ideating about the takeover of her family business, elsewhere on The Bold and the Beautiful, her husband, Finn, will be busy planning to come clean about being Luna Nozawa's father. Although Finn Finnegan may take a long time to reveal the hidden secret, how that changes the direction of Steffy's life remains to be seen.

Stay tuned to The Bold and the Beautiful every weekday, for more updates on Forrester Creations' change of management and other drama, only on CBS.

