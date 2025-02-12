The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Poppy pleads with Finn to hide the truth about Luna’s paternity from Steffy

Recent episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful have revealed a massive secret from John "Finn" Finnegan's past. The secret has the potential to affect his marriage and his social reputation, while also weakening his bond with his mother, which Poppy also wants to hide from getting revealed.

On the other hand, Finn's wife, Steffy, is busy scheming to take back Forrester Creations, her family business, from the takeover by Carter Walton and Hope Logan. Steffy is secure in her marriage and is planning to celebrate her wedding anniversary with her parents, who have recently come together.

As for Luna, she is safely hidden in the Spencer mansion under house arrest with Bill Spencer. However, spoilers reveal she wants to communicate with her mother Poppy, and will ask for Bill's help. Meanwhile, relationship complications are not new on The Bold and the Beautiful, one of the long-running CBS daily soaps, airing since March 1987.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and contains spoilers.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Poppy's take on Finn's secret

The Bold and the Beautiful fans already know that the current storyline is focused on Luna's parentage. In the past, after Luna Nozawa tampered with paternity test results to prove Bill Spencer Jr. was her biological father, she killed Tom Starr, whom she knew as her father.

As Hollis stumbled upon evidence that could prove Luna's connection to Tom's death, Luna killed him too. Then she planted evidence on her mother, Poppy Nozawa, and tried to get close to Bill. However, Steffy Forrester found her actions questionable. In response, Luna drugged and locked Steffy inside a dilapidated building slated for demolition.

Finn Finnegan went looking for his wife, broke down the door, and rescued Steffy. As the latter spilled all, Luna was arrested and imprisoned. However, Luna's aunt and Finn's adoptive mother, Li Nozawa, resumed Luna's parentage search. She found Tom testing negative and her husband, Jack Finnegan, not a match.

This led Finn to doubt whether cousin Luna's parentage could have any connection to him. While Poppy kept denying Finn as Luna's father, multiple paternity tests done by Dr. Finn himself led to the conclusion that Finn was Luna's biological daughter.

Finn wanted to reveal his big secret to his wife, but Poppy asked him to hold on to the secret. Monday's The Bold and the Beautiful episode dated February 10, 2025, found Finn struggling to open up to Steffy. However, he left things unsaid for the time being.

The soap's spoilers suggest, on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, Poppy will once again try to convince Finn to let sleeping dogs lie. While the dutiful husband does not want any secrets in his marriage and resolves to transparency, he may wait for the right moment to come clean.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Poppy goes to the Spencer mansion

As per the spoilers, Poppy Nozawa will arrive at the Spencer mansion. Before that, Luna, who is at Bill's house, will likely ask his assistance to reconnect with her mother.

Luna has been wondering about her father's identity recently while feeling guilty over hurting her cousin, Finn's wife, and framing her mother for crimes. Whether she is reaching out to Poppy to share any of the above remains to be seen.

On the other hand, Poppy and Finn have been to the prison and know about Luna's mysterious absence from the legal facility. While Poppy has communicated the same to her sister, Li, she may consider taking her former boyfriend, Bill's help in searching for Luna. As such, Poppy's arrival at the mansion may be her own quest or a summon from Bill at Luna's behest.

For more updates on Luna and her biological father, Finn, tune in to The Bold and the Beautiful every weekday on CBS.

